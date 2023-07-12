While Amazon Prime Day deals can inspire luxurious spending, sometimes it’s the non-glamorous purchases that make the biggest difference in savings. We’re talking about the household supplies you buy time and time again — toilet paper, laundry detergent, refills of poop bags for your dog, to name a few. Why not save a little on things you’re going to buy anyway?

We’ve found a wealth of deals on popular items like Puffs Plus Lotion Tissues for 25 percent off, Dove Body Wash for just $9, and Fresh Step Clumping Cat Litter for just over $10. Because we’re talking about Amazon, many of these deals also come in bundles so you’re stocking up while saving. For instance, a three-pack of Febreze Air Fresheners, an 18-roll pack of Charmin toilet paper, and a four-pack of Crest 3D White Toothpaste are all available for deals up to 40 percent off.

You don’t have to spend a lot to save a lot — check out the best deals on go-to everyday products.

Bathroom Products Prime Day Deals

Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper, 18 Mega Rolls, $20

Amazon

Toilet paper is one of many household supplies that requires regular restocking, and there’s no better time to buy than when it’s heavily discounted for Prime Day. Right now, the Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper is 40 percent off for a pack of 18 rolls. Charmin is known for its soft feel and gentle formula that won’t irritate the skin. Save on this bundle when you shop today.

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues, 8 Family Boxes, $13

Amazon

Another gentle favorite, Puffs Plus Lotion Tissues are among the most soothing tissues out there thanks to hydrating ingredients that won’t irritate dry and cracked skin. Puffs brand is a go-to when you have a cold because it won’t further aggravate your nose, but it’s also just a great facial tissue to have on hand any day. Grab a pack of eight boxes for $13 right now.

Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes, $11

Amazon

Baby wipes are another supply that always seems, well, in short supply. So, no matter how small a discount, any deal helps the total cost over time. The Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes are plant-based, unscented, and gentle on a baby’s sensitive skin. This particular bundle comes with six packs of wipes for $11. Shop this deal before Amazon wipes it away.

Personal Care Prime Day Deals

CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser, $15

Amazon

CeraVe is a popular facial cleanser that even Olivia Wilde swears by thanks to its moisturizing formula that is packed with ceramides and hyaluronic acid. It’s a wonderful cleanser for anyone, especially for those who struggle with dry skin.

Neutrogena Cleansing Fragrance Free Makeup Remover Face Wipes, $10

Amazon

At the end of a long day, it’s almost a relief to take your makeup off, especially when it’s as simple as one pass with a Neutrogena Cleansing Face Wipe. Not only do these wipes take off makeup with ease, but they also leave your skin feeling refreshed. Today, this pack of two (50 wipes in total) is on sale for 25 percent off.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray, $21

Amazon

When planning any outdoor activities, you should also plan to take some sunscreen — specifically, the Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist, which is on sale for 25 percent off. This lightweight spray has an SPF of 70, so it should shield even those who are most prone to sunburns. It’s a broad-spectrum formula, meaning it protects against UVA and UVB rays, and even goes as far as to moisturize your skin in the process. Bonus points: It comes in a pack of three.

Cleaning Supplies Prime Day Deals

Pine-Sol CloroxPro Multi-Surface Cleaner, $8

Amazon

Spring has a stellar marketing team when it comes to cleaning, but let’s be honest, we clean all year round, if not more so in the summer. With kids and pets running around, surfaces get sticky, floors get dirty, and you will likely find yourself reaching for a cleaner more times a day than you can count.

The easiest cleaner to grab for all sorts of messes is the Pine-Sol CloroxPro Multi-Surface Cleaner. This powerful cleaning solution works efficiently on grease, dirt, dust, and even germs (given the Clorox element). A little goes a long way, so this bottle will last a while, and for only $8, it’s a good value.

Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, 3-Pack, $12

Amazon

Clorox wipes had a big couple of years from 2020 onward, but the truth is germs of all kinds are here to stay, so having disinfecting wipes nearby is a necessity. This 3-Pack has 75 wipes per canister so it will last a long time, and it’s just $10 when you buy it during Prime Day. You can use these wipes on most surfaces and they leave a lovely lemon scent behind.

Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges, 6-Pack, $6

Amazon

Listen, a sponge is a sponge. That said, Scotch is a great brand that holds up well over time, and this six-pack is just $6. So when you break out that Pine-Sol to clean whatever mess has arisen, don’t forget to put a little scrubbing effort in with one of these sponges. They work on all kinds of surfaces, and won’t scratch non-stick or coated pans.

Laundry Prime Day Deals

True Fresh Washing Machine Cleaner Tablets, $16

Amazon

Doing laundry is the chore that’s always lingering in the background, but isn’t actually terrible once you start — if you have the right supplies on hand. Depending on how many loads of clothes you’re washing, your machine can get a little grimy, so it’s important to clean the machine as well.

The True Fresh Wash Machine Cleaner Tablets are completely user-friendly. Just throw a tablet in the belly of the machine, start a normal cycle with hot water, and wipe any residue dry with a towel after.

Downy Ultra Laundry Fabric Softener Liquid, $9

Amazon

Fabric softener works magic on clothes and makes that starchy post-wash feeling a thing of the past, and Downy is one of the most popular brands for a reason. Similar to a conditioner for your hair, this fabric softener will make your clothes come out of the wash feeling soft and smelling fresh. Right now, you can buy it for 16 percent off.

Poesie Laundry Biodegradable Detergent Sheets, $9

Amazon

If you want to make your laundry process a little more “green,” try these dissolvable detergent sheets instead of getting liquid bottles that will inevitably be thrown away. The Poesie Laundry Biodegradable Detergent Sheets work just as well as liquid soap, according to customers. One shopper, interestingly an archeologist, shared that their “my work clothes get pretty darn gross” and that the sheets can achieve “a decent clean,” though you have to play around with the number of sheets depending on the level of dirt. For 50 percent off, this pack of 160 sheets is definitely worth a try.

Pets Prime Day Deals

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover, $20

Amazon

We love our pets, but it’s okay to admit we don’t always love wearing their fur on our clothes or having it all over our furniture or in the car. The ChomChom Pet Hair Remover saves you from continually buying lint rollers because the tool is reusable. Just roll it over whatever surface needs cleaning and it instantly pulls hair into the chamber, trapping it until you’re ready to dispose of it (rather than using a sticky or adhesive method). There’s a release button to discard hair without any mess, and since there are no batteries or power needed, this is a tool you can use for a long time.

Chuckit Ultra Ball Dog Toy, 2-Pack, $8

Amazon

If you have a dog and spend time around other dogs, chances are you’ve seen the blue and orange Chuckit ball. It’s a running joke among many dog owners that this ball is an obsession for dogs once they get it. And even if your pup already has one, you’ll probably want to get a few extra because should it go missing (it will, they always do), you’ll have a backup ready to go. Even better, this is a pack of two for just $8, so it’s a great value. (Trust us, your dog will thank you.)

Greener Walker Poop Bags, $17

Amazon

When it comes to pet supplies you’ll never have enough of, poop bags probably rank number one on that list. Don’t be the pet owner that leaves behind a mess or has to track down another pet parent to get a bag — just have extras on hand. The Greener Walker Poop Bags in particular are great because they’re made with cornstarch so they break down more easily over time. This 540-bag package should last you about nine months, so for just $17, it’s a no-brainer.

Read on for more of our favorite Prime Day deals on household supplies you were already going to buy, but can get for less today.

Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics, $11

Amazon

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $17

Amazon

Febreze Air Freshener Plug In Pack, $11

Amazon

Vplus Compostable Disposable Paper Plates, 150-Pack, $25

Amazon

