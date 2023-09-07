'House of Villains': Jax Taylor Threatens to Go 'Back to Jail' Over Shake Chatterjee Feud and 5 Celebs Make Surprise Cameos

The E! reality show, also starring Jonny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Johnny Fairplay and Omarosa Manigault Newman, premieres Oct. 12

By
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone
Dana Rose Falcone is a Staff Writer covering TV at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE for seven years. Dana Rose's work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Men's Fitness and Us Weekly.
Published on September 7, 2023

The villains come out for spooky season, but this October, only one will reign supreme.

In a new superteaser for E!’s House of Villains, released on Thursday, 10 reality TV villains return to their lying, cheating and stealing ways in order to win a $200,000 cash prize — and they receive some surprise visits from a few other villains, too!

“Do any of you feel like the house is missing something?” host Joel McHale asks in the teaser before introducing Tiger King’s Carole Baskin.

Though Baskin, 62, doesn’t appear on camera in the teaser, she can be heard saying her signature phrase, “Hey, all you cool cat and kittens!”

Carole Baskin a
'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin in Aug. 2021.

Araya Doheny/Getty 

The Hills alum Spencer Pratt enters the house as well, but many of the House of Villains stars don’t recognize him.

“Who is this guy?” Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee asks in a confessional interview.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami’s Bobby Lytes inquires about the track record of Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller when she shows up in the house.

“I was a villain on a TV show,” Miller, 57, explains.

Abby Lee Miller, Abby Lee Miller
'Dance Moms' alum Abby Lee Miller; 'House of Villains' star Bobby Lytes.

Leon Bennett/Getty, Tommaso Boddi/Getty 

Lytes, 32, finds additional common ground with her when it comes to serving time behind bars.

“I’ve been to jail!” he tells Miller. “I’ve been a convicted felon.”

Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor has also been to jail — and interacting with Chatterjee, 35, might just put him back there.

Jax Taylor and Shake Chatterjee
'House of Villains' stars Jax Taylor (left) and Shake Chatterjee.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Aaron Davidson/Getty

"If I see you out in Hollywood, I will gladly go back to jail for you,” Taylor, 44, tells Chatterjee in the teaser.

In a confessional interview, the When Reality Hits podcast host admits, “I feel like my demons are just coming back.”

Chatterjee can also be seen referring to someone a “brainless little pawn,” while Tiffany “New York” Pollard calls The Apprentice vet Omarosa Manigault Newman a “f---ing guzzling Republican c---.”

Former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub and Chef Ben Robinson from Below Deck make brief appearances in the teaser, too.

house of villains
'House of Villains' key art.

E!/NBCUniversal

Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club) round out the House of Villains season 1 cast.

The show will see contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge each week to test their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge will be safe from elimination and at the end of the week, one villain will be sent home.

House of Villains premieres with a 75-minute supersized episode on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 10 p.m. ET on E!

