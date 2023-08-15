Johnny Bananas, Omarosa, Jax Taylor and More to Compete in 'House of Villains' to Be America's Ultimate Supervillain

Villains unite!

On Tuesday, E! announced House of Villains, a new reality show that gathers 10 reality TV villains under one roof to compete for a $200,000 prize and the title of "America’s Ultimate Supervillain."

The cast includes: Anfisa Arkhipchenko (90 Day Fiancé), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), Shake Chatterjee (Love Is Blind), Jonny Fairplay (Survivor), Bobby Lytes (Love & Hip Hop: Miami), Corinne Olympios (The Bachelor), Omarosa Manigault Newman (The Apprentice), Tiffany “New York” Pollard (Flavor of Love), Jax Taylor (Vanderpump Rules) and Tanisha Thomas (Bad Girls Club).

Joel McHale will host House of Villains, which will see contestants compete in a battle-royale challenge each week to test their physical, mental and emotional strength. The winner of the challenge will be safe from elimination and at the end of the week, one villain will be sent home.

"Who knew being bad would pay off?" Taylor, 44, says in the House of Villains trailer.

From left: Johnny Bananas, Omarosa and Jax Taylor. Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty; Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

As fans may recall, each one of the stars featured on the new E! series carved out their own respective journeys to "villain" status.

For Jax Taylor, he earned the title of "show villain" on Vanderpump Rules, where he admitted to cheating on girlfriend Stassi Schroeder with her best friend, Kristen Doute, allegedly impregnated a woman in Las Vegas and later cheated on his now-wife Brittany Cartwright with Faith Stowers in 2017.

Earlier this year, he told PEOPLE that he accepts his status as a villain.

“It is what it is at this point,” the father of 2-year-old son Cruz said. “I did a lot of good things, believe it or not. I think I was just so pigeonholed as a villain. I felt like a lot of the cast, males, hide behind me, that I was their scapegoat. Now, as you can see, everything's coming to a head, because I'm not there. They can't hide behind me anymore. I was just a big character of doing bad things on that show.”



'House of Villains' key art. E!/NBCUniversal

Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio solidified his position as a reality TV villain when, after winning The Challenge: Rivals III with Sarah Rice, he decided to keep the $275,000 prize all for himself instead of splitting it with her. Jonny Fairplay, 49, also achieved villain status when he faked the death of his grandma on Survivor: Pearl Islands.

Another notable star is Omarosa, who became known as one of reality TV's first villains in 2004 on then-businessman Donald Trump's NBC series, The Apprentice. She soon began ruffling feathers among her fellow competitors as well as her costars on other reality series, and made enemies in the White House, being banished from four jobs in two years with the Clinton administration.



Shake Chatterjee, 35, also came off as a jerk on Love Is Blind when he prioritized physical appearances over emotional connections, made sexist comments and even told his then-fiancée Deepti Vempati he didn’t think they have “an intense physical connection."

In the House of Villains trailer, he yells at someone else on the show, telling them, "You're a brainless little pawn!"

Shake Chaterjee on Netflix's 'Love Is Blind'. Netflix

As for Corinne Olympios, she almost instantly secured her spot in the canon of all-time most notorious Bachelor villains after day one of Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor. Between napping in the middle of a rose ceremony and dropping her top on a first (group) date, her behavior on the show went down in history as one of the most outrageous.

House of Villains premieres Thursday, Oct. 12 on E! at 10 p.m. ET. Episodes will air simultaneously on across Bravo, SYFY and USA.