The Hottest Fashion Launches You Need to Shop This Summer

01 of 08 Barbie Ferreira X Havaianas courtesy Havaianas When it comes to style, Barbie Ferreira says her Brazilian heritage inspires her "endlessly." So, the actress-model teamed up with Havaianas on a colorful sandal collection drawn from '60s and '70s Rio de Janeiro and Brazil's vibrant culture and landscapes. "Getting the chance to design for a company that represents my family, and me, in a nostalgic way is incredibly exciting," she says. Buy It! Barbie Ferreira x Havaianas collection, $34-$44; havaianas.com

02 of 08 Diane von Furstenberg x Summersalt courtesy Summersalt Take a dip into the colorful world of Diane von Furstenberg with the house's new swimwear collection with Summersalt. The seven bathing suits to follow the brands' previous collaboration, include bikinis and one-pieces like The Perfect Wrap (inspired by DVF's iconic wrap dress) splashed in a summery floral print fit for a poolside party or a trip to the beach. Buy It! Diane von Furstenberg x Summersalt, $60-$125; summersalt.com

03 of 08 Rolling Stones x Skechers Skechers Rock out in style with Skechers' first capsule with The Rolling Stones! The unisex collaboration features all of the footwear brand's beloved sneaker styles — from the platform Unos and Roadie Surges to the cool Marley slip-ons — reimagined with a British twist. The new designs feature the band's iconic tongue emoticon and black and red colorways. Buy It! The Rolling Stones x Skechers, $80-$90; skechers.com

04 of 08 Ring Concierge Ring Concierge This high-end jeweler — beloved by celebrities from Olivia Culpo to Jessica Alba — is turning silver accessories into a summertime staple with its first-ever Sterling Silver crafted collection, which houses the classics like chunky bangles to the modern chain link pieces. Buy It! Ring Concierge's Sterling Silver collections are available on ringconcerige.com

05 of 08 Athleta courtesy Athleta This performance-wear brand is upping the athleisure game with its Fairway collection. The pieces are designed with built-in support, storage solutions, comfortable waistbands and breathable materials, while the classy knitwear, mini skirts and dresses are great for both on and off the course. Buy It! Athleta Fairway collection, $69 - $139; athleta.gap.com

06 of 08 Ganni x Ester Manas courtesy Ester Manas swimwear These two European-based fashion labels needs to be on your radar this season. The size-inclusive 10-piece collection (ranging from U.S. 2-22) from the brands are made up of vibrant oceanic-inspired pleated dresses, jersey tees and sexy swimsuits that are perfect for a trip to the beach – and the party after! Buy It! Ganni x Ester Manas; $135-$375; ganni.com

07 of 08 Sperry x Malbon Golf Malibon Golf If you're looking for a shoe that can take you from the streets to the putting green, look no further than Sperry's latest boat shoe made in collaboration with Malbon Golf. Each pair is inspired by vintage country club style and modern sensibility and crafted with Sperry's versatile shoe silhouette. Buy It! Sperry x Malbon Golf, $150-$175; sperry.com