September 7, 2023
Russell Wilson and Ciara, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Russell Wilson and Ciara, Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo. Photo:

Stefanie Keenan/VF22/WireImage, Stefanie Keenan/Getty

As the 2023 football season gears up to begin on Sept. 7, all eyes will be on the 32 teams across the NFL and the players on the field. But, for many of these athletes, their life is much more than touchdowns and field goals. When they're not tackling opponents and running plays, they're going home to their equally accomplished significant others.

From long-term married couples to those "getting to know each other," here are some of the hottest NFL celebrity couples in the game.

01 of 14

Hailee Steinfeld & Josh Allen

Hailee Steinfeld; Josh Allen
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen.

Jason Mendez/Getty; Cole Burston/Getty

Neither Hailee Steinfeld nor the Buffalo Bills quarterback have publicly confirmed the status of their relationship. However, Allen did not push back when the host of the Pardon My Take podcast's host referred to the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress as his girlfriend during an August 2023 episode.

The two first sparked romance rumors in May and in late June, a source told PEOPLE that the two "are still dating and getting to know each other."

02 of 14

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs
Russell Wilson and Ciara.

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

After first meeting  at a Wisconsin basketball game in March 2015, Ciara and Russell Wilson stepped out together for the first time the following month at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. In March 2016, the two were engaged and just a few months later, they tied the knot in Cheshire, England.

The singer and Denver Broncos quarterback welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna, in April 2017 and followed up with son Win, in April 2020. (Ciara also shares son Future Zahir Wilburn with rapper Future.)

In August 2023, the couple revealed they'll be becoming a family of six as they're expecting another bundle of joy.

03 of 14

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles at Husband Jonathan Owens Game
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles.

Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens officially met in March 2020 on the dating app, Raya. They began dating after the gold medalist "slid into his DMs" and by August 2020 they were Instagram official.

In February 2022, the Green Bay Packers safety got down on one knee and proposed to Biles — news the couple announced the day after Valentine's Day.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned a slideshow shared to Instagram. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

The couple had not one, but two, weddings in 2023 — the first, an intimate courthouse ceremony in Texas, and the second, a luxurious ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

04 of 14

Alix Earle & Braxton Berrios

Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle attend The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle.

Kevin Mazur/Getty 

Though the pair first sparked romance rumors in March 2023, the TikTok star and Miami Dolphins wide receiver weren't seen together publicly until May. In June, Earle said "I don't have a bf" in a TikTok comment from a person who said they saw the pair together and weeks later doubled down responding to another comment about the mystery man in her videos writing "we're not even 'dating'."

In July, the duo made their red carpet debut, seemingly confirming their relationship, though a source told PEOPLE later that month that while "maybe in traditional Hollywood terms, that could be interpreted as a 'hard launch' of a relationship, that’s not what it was at all."

The source added: "Both have continued to keep things casual. The two have always agreed they were not exclusive or official."

05 of 14

Olivia Culpo & Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty 

After first sparking romance rumors in May 2019, the model and San Francisco 49ers running back were spotted vacationing together that July. In November, the football player showed some love for Culpo on Instagram, celebrating her Sports Illustrated shoot.

In a 2020 Valentine's Day post, Culpo called the athlete her "best friend" and thanked him "for changing my life."

After nearly four years together, McCaffrey got down on one knee in April 2023 and proposed while they were on vacation at Amangiri in Utah.

06 of 14

Chanel Iman & Davon Godchaux

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant! Model Expecting Her Third Baby, First with Boyfriend Davon Godchaux
Chanel Iman and Davon Godchaux. Chanel Iman/Instagram

Chanel Iman's romance with the New England Patriots defensive tackle began back in 2022 — with the pair going Instagram official in April. In May 2023, they revealed they were expecting their first child together — making them a family of six as Iman is mom to daughters Cassie and Cali with her ex Sterling Shepard and Godchaux is dad to Davon Godchaux II from a previous relationship.

Just weeks after announcing their upcoming addition, Godchaux proposed to Iman in Capri, Italy.

07 of 14

Hannah Anne Sluss & Jake Funk

Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Jake Funk and Hannah Ann Sluss. Leon Bennett/Getty

After first going public with their relationship in early 2022, the Indianapolis Colts running back asked the Bachelor alumna to be his wife in January 2023.

Ahead of their engagement, Sluss shared that her parents were big fans of the athlete. "They adore him. They think he's like, such a great fit for me," she told E! News in April 2022.

08 of 14

Sydney Hightower & Fred Warner

Sydney Warner, Fred Warner
Sydney and Fred Warner.

Sydney Warner/Instagram

Sydney Hightower and Fred Warner wed in June 2022 after getting engaged the previous year. In a photo from the proposal, which the San Francisco 49ers linebacker shared to Instagram, The Bachelor alumna is seen holding a red rose as Warner looks up at her from his place down on one knee.

"When you know, you know," he wrote alongside the sweet pic.

09 of 14

Irina Shayk & Tom Brady

Irina Shayk, Tom Brady
Irina Shayk, Tom Brady.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty ; Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Though this year marks the first season Tom Brady won't be suiting up after 23 seasons in the league, the former quarterback's love life has kept fans on their toes following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage. In July 2023, the football star was linked to model Irina Shayk when they were spotted cozying up in Brady's car after a night together.

In August 2023, after the two were spotted in London a source told PEOPLE: "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him. They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can. Irina doesn’t mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship.”

10 of 14

Jessica Simpson & Eric Johnson

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson.

Ella Hovsepian/Getty

Jessica Simpson and the former NFL tight end first began dating in May 2010 — a few years after Johnson's professional football career came to a close. By November 2011, the two were engaged and just under a year later, announced they were expecting their first child together. Seven months after their first daughter, Maxwell, was born, the lovebirds revealed they were expecting their second baby.

The two got married in July 2014, a little over a year after welcoming their second child, a son named Ace Knute. In March 2019, the pair welcomed their third child together, daughter Birdie Mae.

In August 2023, the singer opened up about her "easy" relationship sharing, "I knew the instant we met that I could see my future in his eyes and with a lot of people, I hope for a future in their eyes, but with Eric, I saw it."

11 of 14

Kerry Washington & Nnamdi Asomugha

Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha
Kerry Washington and Nnamdi Asomugha.

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Even after 10 years of marriage, Kerry Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, prefer to keep their private life super private. Asomugha, who retired from professional football in 2013 after 11 years in the league, is also an actor, producer and he created his own non-profit in 2010.

The couple has welcomed two children together, daughter Isabelle Amarchi and son Caleb Kelechi and are also parents to Asomugha's daughter from a previous relationship.

12 of 14

Camille Kostek & Rob Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek attend the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

Even though Camille Kostek and Rob Gronkowski both worked at the same stadium — Gronk playing as a tight end for the New England Patriots and Kostek as a cheerleader — they officially met at a charity event in 2013. Nearly two years later, the pair went public with their relationship and, in 2016, made their red carpet debut.

Gronkowski, who officially retired from the NFL in 2022, has shared that they've discussed getting engaged, though the question has yet to be popped.

13 of 14

Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker. Jason Kempin/Getty

Jessie James Decker and former NFL athlete tied the knot in 2013 — roughly five years before Eric retired from the league. After more than a decade of marriage, the two are now parents to three children — with another one on the way!

At the start of their marriage, the couple starred in their own reality series, Eric & Jessie: Game On, which was on air until 2017.

14 of 14

Shawn Johnson & Andrew East

Shawn Johnson East and her husband football long snapper Andrew East arrive for the 47th People's Choice Awards
Shawn Johnson and Andrew East.

LISA O'CONNOR/AFP/Getty 

When Shawn Johnson and the former NFL athlete first met in-person in 2012, Johnson was training for her time on Dancing with the Stars — not long after retiring from gymnastics — and East was playing football for Vanderbilt University. The two got engaged in 2015 and tied the knot less than a year later, in Tennessee.

The pair welcomed two children — daughter Drew Hazel and son Jett James in 2019 and 2021, respectively. Johnson is currently pregnant with their third baby, the couple revealed in June 2023.

