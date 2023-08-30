Hot Pockets Teams Up with ‘Hot Ones’ to Release the ‘Hottest Pockets Ever’

The extra spicy collaboration will include four flavors of Hot Pockets

By
Sam Burros
Sam Burros

Sam Burros is a writer, producer, and cook working with the Food and Lifestyle team at PEOPLE. Prior to working with PEOPLE, he was an editorial fellow for Food Network, a reporter for Heritage Radio Network, and a recipe tester for Alison Roman's third cookbook Sweet Enough. Before making the pivot to food media, Burros studied theatre at NYU Tisch School of the Arts where he met artistic collaborators in theatre, film, and television with whom he created Miss Jordan's Spring 2020 Production, available to stream on Broadstream.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 04:37PM EDT
Hot Pockets and Hot Ones Drop Hottest Hot Pocket Ever.
The four new flavors of Hot Pockets in collaboration with 'Hot Ones.'. Photo:

Hot Pockets

Hot Pockets will truly live up to the name now.

The food brand announced that it is teaming up with the First We Feast YouTube channel (creator of the popular hot sauce tasting show Hot Ones) to bring fans a seriously spicy Hot Pocket.

The four new Hot Pocket flavors will use some of the sauces featured on the show, which sees celebrities eat increasingly spicier versions of the condiment

The four flavors play with a range of heat levels. On the milder end, the spicy garlic chicken and bacon Hot Pockets get a kick of the Hot Ones’ classic garlic fresno hot sauce. 

Two of the other flavors promise to turn up the heat with the red and green variations of the Hot Ones Los Calientes hot sauce. The smoky green chile cheesesteak uses the Los Calientes Verdes sauce while the hot habanero pepperoni and sausage hot pocket use the Los Calientes Rojo variation to bring the heat. 

The final flavor dares to be the “hottest pockets evers,” according to the Hot Pockets website. The fiery hot pepperoni uses Hot Ones’ infamous Last Dab hot sauce, a condiment so spicy it often makes stars’ stomachs churn.

Hot Pockets and Hot Ones Drop Hottest Hot Pocket Ever.

Hot Pockets

Three of the new flavors will be available everywhere the original freezer snack is sold starting this September for $3.29. 

The fiery hot pepperoni Hot Pockets will be available exclusively on Gopuff for $5.49.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In May 2022, the freezer-aisle favorite attempted a change-up on the opposite end of the heat spectrum with their first ever cold pockets.

The idea behind the thaw-and-eat sandwiches was that people could take their new Hot Pocket Deliwiches out of the freezer in the morning, thaw for two to four hours and then enjoy them at lunchtime.

Each variety combined deli meat (except for the vegetarian cheese melt) and real cheese in a soft roll pocket.

Related Articles
Food Inc documentary
'Food, Inc.' Gets a Sequel 15 Years After the Acclaimed Documentary — See a First Look
OXO Frying Pan
​​Professional Chefs Call This OXO Pan the ‘Best Nonstick Skillet’ — and It's Just $22 at Amazon
Kraft Mac & Cheese Drops 30-Pack Geared for Busy College Students
Kraft Mac and Cheese Is Selling a ‘College Care Pack’ with 30 Easy Mac Cups
subway creating a massive sandwich blimp
Subway Made a Restaurant on a Blimp — Here’s How to Get a Sandwich in the Sky
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend OBB Media's Grand Opening of OBB Studios
Justin Bieber Supports 'Baby Girl' Hailey Bieber at Krispy Kreme for Strawberry Glaze Lip Product Launch
Joanna Gaines and her kids harvesting honey
Joanna Gaines and Son Crew, 5, Harvest 10 Gallons of Honey from the Bees on Their Waco Property
Martha Stewart glacier.
Martha Stewart Criticized After She 'Captured a Small Iceberg' for Cocktails During Greenland Trip
Dairy Queen Fall Blizzards
Dairy Queen's Blizzards Are 85 Cents for 2 Weeks to Celebrate the New Fall Menu
Costco Pizza
Social Media Users Detail Their Favorite Hack When Ordering Pizza from Costco's Food Court
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey in Fun TikTok 08 24 23
Kendall Jenner Drinks Tequila with Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey and Justine Skye in Fun TikTok
pumpkin fast food product roundup
All the Pumpkin Spice Snacks and Drinks Fast Food Spots are Serving This Fall
Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay Launches His First Frozen Food Line Full of His 'Favorite Dishes' (Exclusive)
Baked Corn-Chip-Crusted Chicken Breasts With Avocado Salsa
These Baked Chicken Breasts Are Breaded in Corn Chips—Get the Recipe
Flank Steak With Charred Scallion & Lime Butter
This Flank Steak with Scallion Lime Butter Comes Together in 30 Minutes or Less
Everything Bagel Galette With Eggs & Smoked Salmon
This Everything Bagel Galette Has All the Best Elements of a Brunch Spread
Guy Fieri grilling at the 2016 Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Presented By FOOD & WINE at Surfcomber Hotel on February 27, 2016
Guy Fieri Is Putting on an 'Unprecedented' Event to Raise Money for Maui