Hot Country Knights Drop New Music with a Woman Who Sounds Eerily Similar to Lainey Wilson

The world's most infamous country super group Hot Country Knights are back with two new tracks — and they're hotter and country-er than they've ever been before.

With a new two-song project, Midknight Rodeo, the '90s-sounding heartthrobs are giving fans a reason to listen to them for the entirety of the three-day Memorial Day Weekend, along with a new song featuring a woman who sounds suspiciously like Lainey Wilson.



"The Knights are back, baby,” shouted lead singer Doug Douglason, who sounds eerily similar to country superstar Dierks Bentley himself.

"Being off the road since the Big V (virus) has really made us reflect on what we had taken for granted. When you have a chance to really get to the core of what these songs are about, it's just a raw appreciation for the most satisfying parts of life. I don’t expect anyone to get it on the first six or seven listens, this is deep-thinking stuff."



Doug Douglason and Darla McFarland. zachary belcher

The "deep-thinking stuff" in question is both the project's title track (which "isn't actually about a rodeo," per a press release) and its partner song "Herassmeant," a duet with Douglason's former hometown flame Darla McFarland.

And as for the "most satisfying parts of life," well, the vocalist means rear ends.

In the song, an ode to one behind in particular, Douglason — who looks like a cross between Riff Raff and Luke Skywalker — reflects on what he lost when his love with McFarland fizzled out.





"Yeah, seems like everybody is talking about harassment these days and the Knights do not tolerate that stuff," added Douglason, whose age (or existence for that matter) cannot be verified by PEOPLE.

"You gotta treat your lady right, tell her how you feel about her, respect her, love on her."

Doug Douglason and Darla McFarland. zachary belcher

"My old flame Darla McFarland, who most people will remember from Teazers down in Murfreesboro, was itching to sing on this one. She knew she was the inspiration, so how could we say no? Darla is the best damn country singer of the last three decades, in my opinion," he continued. "Everybody better get down to Tower Records before the CDs are sold out."

"Nothin' hits better in country music than authenticity," McFarland agreed. "Seeing how I was the inspiration behind this song, I thought I'd help Doug make a good song great."



The new track arrives alongside a music video, which shows the legendary studio session play out in real-time. The session apparently also featured Bentley as a producer alongside Jim Beavers, with Wilson and Luke Dick also earning songwriting credits for the cut.

The band — which consists of Douglason, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray ("Rayro") Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej ("Terry") Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery — isn't entirely sure how Bentley once again got in the mix this time.

Hot Country Knights. zachary belcher



Hot Country Knights last released an album with 2020's The K Is Silent, when they somehow earned a Travis Tritt feature.