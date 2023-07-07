Hospital Opens Area for Patients to Visit with Their Pets from Home: 'It Gives You a Lift'

The Sint-Trudo Hospital in Belgium created the space to boost the well-being of long-term patients

By
Published on July 7, 2023 05:35PM EDT
Belgian hospital pet visits
Photo:

Tetra images/Getty

A hospital in Belgium is now allowing long-term patients to spend time with their pets in a newly opened visitation pavilion — all in an effort to boost patient well-being.

The Sint-Trudo Hospital in Sint-Truiden, Belgium, opened the pavilion last month, according to Reuters, allowing patients to see their furry loved ones in person while hospitalized.

The indoor space was funded by a charity and is connected to the hospital. It's intended for patients in palliative care and those in need of long-term care who cannot visit home and get quality time with their pets.

The pavilion's creation stems from discussions between cancer patients and hospital psychologists.

"For long-term hospital residents, mental well-being is very important in their recovery, and reconnecting with pets really helps," spokeswoman Miet Driesen told Reuters.

So far, most owners have requested visits from their dogs, but cats are allowed to visit, too.

"With cats, it is usually more a case of patients being worried about their cat than the other way around," Driesen added.

While most hospitals do not allow pet visits due to hygiene and contamination concerns, the new pavilion at Sint-Trudo is away from other hospital areas, allowing for safe visits. Currently, hospitalized pet owners at Sint-Trudo can visit their furry friends — just dogs and cats for now — for an hour a week at the pavilion.

"Seeing your dog in itself does not cure you, but it gives you a lift," said Greta Donnay, 56, who reunited with her dog Rambo after a listeria infection. "You cannot explain to a dog what's going on and why you've been absent."

It's been a big summer for therapy pets. Last month, a therapy pup graduated from Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School in Scotch Plains, New Jersey.

Spiffy, the English cream golden retriever, wore a small graduation cap and even received his diploma on stage — but he isn't going anywhere. The dog is part of the Scotch Plains-Fanwood (SPF) school district's pet therapy program, and his latest achievement was to mark that his career started around the same time as the Class of 2023 started high school.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Spiffy holds a special place in the hearts of this graduating class. He began his journey at SPF while these students entered high school. They have bonded over their time together, so it was fitting Spiffy was there, wagging his tail to see them off," Dr. Joan Mast, the Scotch Plains-Fanwood school district superintendent and Spiffy's owner, told PEOPLE.

Even though he's not going anywhere, Spiffy still had a large cheering section at graduation.

"The students, staff, and the families and friends in the audience were so happy to have Spiffy included in the graduation," Dr. Mast added.

Related Articles
A group of beagles that were rescued from a breeding facility celebrate the one year anniversary of their freedom
Virginia Lab Beagles Celebrate One Year of Freedom with Heartwarming Birthday Party
Best friends helping senior foster dog complete bucket list
Ailing Senior Dog Who Went Viral for Completing Bucket List After Being Surrendered Dies at 20
Petlibro Dockstream App Monitoring Water Fountain Tout
This 'Sleek and Quiet' Cat Water Fountain Helps Pets Hydrate in Summer Heat, and It’s on Sale with Our Promo Code
Colorado 14er Torreys peak with Beautiful high altitude alpine landscape with snow capped peaks, Rocky Mountains
Rescue Team Helps Dog That Survived Long Fall Off Colorado Mountaintop Reunite with Her Family
Police Dog Recovery
New York Police Dog Makes 'Remarkable Recovery' After Getting Stabbed 12 Times on Duty
Smiling dog adopted
Senior Golden Retriever Saved from Neglect Can't Stop Smiling in Her New Home – Watch! (Exclusive)
Oklahoma Humane Society finds dog in carrier hanging on rescueâs front door
Chihuahua Abandoned at Pet Adoption Center's Doors During Summer Heat: 'He's Doing Good'
P!NK performs on stage during the P!NK Summer Carnival 2023 Tour
Pink Eats Chocolate Onstage During Concert Mishap: 'Leave It to Me to Really F--- Up a Beautiful Song'
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon' https://www.instagram.com/p/CuUiI8jOhDs/
Taylor Hill Announces Death of 9-Year-Old Dog Tate: 'I Hope We Get to Meet Again Soon'
Tracee Ellis Ross wears a lace look in Paris.
Tracee Ellis Ross Models Barely There Lace Look in Paris: 'I Felt Like a Dream'
Glen Powell adopts a puppy
Glen Powell Adopts Adorable Puppy and Thanks California Rescue for 'Making Me a Dad'
J the Llama, Llama Groomsman
Llama Dressed as Groomsman Delights Guests at New York Wedding
Camilla Cabello outfit roundup
Camila Cabello Is Living Her Best Hot Girl Summer at Paris Fashion Week — See All Her Looks!
Christina Hall Takes Her Dogs to a Pet Communicator
Christina Hall Brings French Bulldog Cash to Animal Empath After Pet 'Won't Stop' Barking
Tamra Judge Gets a New Dog
Tamra Judge Adopts Dog One Year After Beloved Pit Bull's Death: 'No Better Way to Honor Bronx'
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Royal Albert Hall on May 31, 2023
Machine Gun Kelly Punches Fan in the Face — at Their Request — Mid-Concert: 'Making Dreams Come True'