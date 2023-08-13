Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Disgusted’ by How Much Filth This Hoover Carpet Cleaner Picks Up — and It’s on Sale

Fruitlessly scrubbing stains out of a carpet feels like a workout. If you’re on the hunt for a clever gadget to do the muscle work for you, the reviewer-revered Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner might be the solution for you. And right now, it has a $90 discount at Amazon.

The carpet cleaner may look like an upright vacuum, but it combines strong suction with motorized SpinScrub brushes to seamlessly remove deeply embedded stains from floors and upholstery. All you have to do is fill one of the device’s tanks with water and your preferred cleaning solution, then push it across any mess. Its handy dual tank system keeps dirty, suctioned water separate from unused cleaning liquid.

The machine has powerful HeatForce technology that quickly dries freshly washed areas in no time. It also has an 8-foot hose that comes with an attachment for upholstery, stairs, and hard-to-reach crevices, so your couch cushions, curtains, pet beds, and stair runners can get in on the action too.

Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner, $150 (Save $90)

More than 33,000 Amazon shoppers have given the “easy-to-use” carpet cleaner a perfect rating. One reviewer shared, “This is the first carpet cleaner I've used, and I couldn't believe how dirty my rugs were,” while another raved: “Every time I use it, I am disgusted by the filthy water it collects” They added, “I have saved lots of money [on] cleaning services [and] renting heavy equipment, and my carpets are clean.”



A final shopper wrote, “It did an amazing job on all our carpets, and it even removed the dirtier traffic area on the light gray carpet in our master bedroom.” They continued, adding, “The cleaner is easy to use and also has attachments for upholstery cleaning,” which the reviewer’s husband used on their living room furniture that “now looks brand new.”

Don’t miss the impressive markdown on the highly rated Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner at Amazon right now.

