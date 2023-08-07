Lifestyle Home This Hoover Stick Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is $130 Off Right Now at Amazon "It sucks up dust that our Dyson Animal leaves behind" By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 7, 2023 10:36AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Amazon There are few things more satisfying than a clean and tidy house. However, getting to that pristine oasis is often a big chore, but having a quality cleaning tool can make the mundane task of vacuuming much easier. Instead of wearing yourself out with a heavy upright device, grab the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s on sale for an impressive $130 off at Amazon. With a high-performance brushless motor, the tool sucks up pet hair, debris, and dust effortlessly. There’s no cord you have to plug in or get tangled up in, which makes it ideal for everyday use on surfaces like hardwood floors, carpets, and tile. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights and illuminates fine dust that may otherwise be missed. The device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum — just attach the included pet brush, dusting brush, or crevice tool to the vacuum to tackle upholstered items, hard-to-reach corners, and even car interiors. The vacuum can capture 99.4 percent of dirt and dust as it’s in use, so indoor air is cleaner, too. It also has a 45-minute runtime that should allow you to cover plenty of ground in your home before it needs a recharge. Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $180 (Save 42%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $310 $180 The Best Steam Mops for Sparkly Floors, No Harsh Cleaning Chemicals Required Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many raving in their reviews that it's “easy to maneuver” and “makes cleaning so much easier.” One customer wrote, “The suction on Eco mode is fantastic and picks up everything we need it to off of [our] hardwoods.” Another five-star reviewer shared, “It's so easy to use and gets every spot. I can squeeze it under the bed, under the couch, under my dresser, etc… Well worth the money.” And a third shopper explained how this Hoover is the best vacuum they’ve ever owned, comparing it to the three Dyson vacuums they own. “This honestly outperforms all of them in the suction category. This thing is beastly. It sucks up dust that our Dyson Animal leaves behind,” they wrote. Head to Amazon to check out the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s on sale. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Smart TV Changed the Way I Watch All My Favorite Shows and Looks Beautiful in My Home 7 One-Piece Swimsuits Inspired by Jennifer Garner, Blake Lively, and More Celebs — Starting at $26 Shoppers Keep Buying These 'Super Flattering' Amazon Joggers, and They're on Sale for Under $30 Today