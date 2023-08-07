This Hoover Stick Vacuum That ‘Picks Up Everything’ Is $130 Off Right Now at Amazon

"It sucks up dust that our Dyson Animal leaves behind"

By
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton
Toni Sutton

Published on August 7, 2023

Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

There are few things more satisfying than a clean and tidy house. However, getting to that pristine oasis is often a big chore, but having a quality cleaning tool can make the mundane task of vacuuming much easier. 

Instead of wearing yourself out with a heavy upright device, grab the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s on sale for an impressive $130 off at Amazon. With a high-performance brushless motor, the tool sucks up pet hair, debris, and dust effortlessly. There’s no cord you have to plug in or get tangled up in, which makes it ideal for everyday use on surfaces like hardwood floors, carpets, and tile. Plus, it's equipped with LED lights and illuminates fine dust that may otherwise be missed. 

The device can also be transformed into a handheld vacuum — just attach the included pet brush, dusting brush, or crevice tool to the vacuum to tackle upholstered items, hard-to-reach corners, and even car interiors. The vacuum can capture 99.4 percent of dirt and dust as it’s in use, so indoor air is cleaner, too. It also has a 45-minute runtime that should allow you to cover plenty of ground in your home before it needs a recharge.

Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $180 (Save 42%) 

Amazon Hoover ONEPWR Blade MAX Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with many raving in their reviews that it's “easy to maneuver” and “makes cleaning so much easier.” One customer wrote, “The suction on Eco mode is fantastic and picks up everything we need it to off of [our] hardwoods.”  

Another five-star reviewer shared, “It's so easy to use and gets every spot. I can squeeze it under the bed, under the couch, under my dresser, etc… Well worth the money.” 

And a third shopper explained how this Hoover is the best vacuum they’ve ever owned, comparing it to the three Dyson vacuums they own. “This honestly outperforms all of them in the suction category. This thing is beastly. It sucks up dust that our Dyson Animal leaves behind,” they wrote. 

Head to Amazon to check out the Hoover Onepwr Blade Max Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum while it’s on sale. 

