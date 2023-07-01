Honey Boo Boo Says It Feels 'Nice' to Receive First Hug From Mama June 'in 5 or 6 Years'

The mother and daughter share an emotional embrace in a sneak peek of Friday's episode of 'Mama June: Family Crisis'

By
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones
Alexis Jones is a writer-reporter at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on Daily Bruin.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 1, 2023 01:25PM EDT
TV personalities Mama June and Honey Boo Boo visit Build Series to discuss 'Mama June: From Not to Hot' at Build Studio on June 11, 2018 in New York City.
June Shannon and daughter Alana Thompson in 2018. Photo:

Desiree Navarro/Getty

Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is opening up emotionally to Mama June Shannon on Mama June: Family Crisis.

A sneak peek at Friday's episode of the WE tv series shows the 17-year-old reality star and her mother actively engaging in a tender moment during a family therapy session in the kitchen.

The clip opens with Alana's sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird telling her mother, “We keep trying to repair these things and then you'll step away. Yes, this is a priority for me to fix, but at the end of the day, my first priority is my family now. That's what I've built. That's what I'm doing.”

The therapist explains to June, “Every child you have needs to know that they're the most important person in your life. And what you're seeing right now is what happens when they don't feel that way.”

“I always hope that they know how much they’ve always …” responds June, 43, before the therapist interjects, “They can't know if you don't give them that.”

Honey Boo Boo and Mama June at AOL Build on June 11, 2018 in New York City
Alana Thompson and June Shannon in 2018. Gotham/GC Images

“You didn't know because your mama didn't give it to you. So how could they possibly know if you're not giving it to them?” he continues.

He then asks Alana to walk toward her mother and give her her hand.

“Model for her that it's okay for her to be emotional. You don't have to tell a joke and make it fun,” the therapist tells June.

“I'm glad that we was able to hang out today,” June tells Alana. “And I hope that we can do it really soon and I love you.”

“I love you, too," Alana responds as Lauryn, 23, says, “See, it’s not that hard.”

“It was better because she didn't say it over text message,” adds the former Toddlers & Tiaras star.

The therapist then asks Alana, “How much would it have meant to you if you could have held her hand on the first day of school and she said, ‘I love you. Go in there and kick some a-- now?'"

Alana takes a moment and her eyes well with tears. Emotionally, she explains, “I just feel like my mom should be there on graduation, and I feel like she should be there for my prom … just the little senior activities I have.”

Personality Alana Thompson "Honey Boo Boo" and June Shannon "Mama June" attends the 2nd Annual Bossip "Best Dressed List" event at Avenue on July 31, 2018
Robin L Marshall/Getty

“Everybody in school is like, ‘My mom, my mom, my mom,’ and I always have to say, ‘My sister.’ I don’t want to have to say that,” continues the former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star, who was put under Lauryn's custody in April 2022.

“See how that works?” the therapist points out to June. “Your daughter's crying. This is the time to go comfort her, right?”

June then places Alana’s head on her shoulder, and the mother-daughter pair shares an emotional embrace.

“This is the first time Mama’s actually really gave me a hug in probably about five or six years,” Alana reveals in her confessional.

“And it feels good to get an actual loving hug from your mama. It really did feel nice, I'm not gonna lie,” she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Mama June: Family Crisis airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv.

Related Articles
Meri Brown
Meri Brown Reveals She Is 'Still Learning' to Trust Herself After Kody Brown Split
Lola Tung (Belly), Christopher Briney (Conrad) The Summer I Turned Pretty
'The Summer I Turned Pretty': Taylor Swift's 'Back to December' Sets Stage for Belly's Complicated Love Triangle
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin
Tony Shalhoub Dedicated His SAG Award Win to Alan Arkin 4 Years Before His Death
Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Vacations with Boyfriend David Woolley
Christine Brown Shares 'Sweet' Note She Received from a Flight Attendant After Kody Brown Split
Alexa Lemieux and Brennon Lemieux are seen on April 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
'Love Is Blind' Couple Alexa and Brennon Lemieux Celebrate Second Wedding Anniversary with Romantic Throwback
Mary Jo Eustace
Mary Jo Eustace on Why Getting Remarried Isn’t ‘High’ on Her List – and What She Loves About Her 60s (Exclusive)
DANIELLE FISHEL Bonnie Morgan
Original 'Boy Meets World' Topanga Actress Says She Lost Role Because She 'Wasn't Pretty Enough'
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker attend A Conversation with Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the Library of Congress on April 25, 2022 in Washington, DC
Sarah Jessica Parker 'Stayed Away' from Matthew Broderick at First but Has Since 'Never Spent a Night Apart' in 31 Years
The View
Seeing Double! 'The View' Just Grew by 100% Thanks to a Superfan's Crafty Doll Miniatures of the Panel
William Daniels anniversary
William and Bonnie Daniels Toast Their Anniversary by Recreating First Date from 75 Years Ago (Exclusive)
Amy Robach and TJ Holmes
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Are 'Trying to Lie Low' as She Remains in 'Shock' at Their Romance's Fallout (Exclusive)
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Amy Duggar King Recalls Being 'Very Bold' When Confronting Josh Duggar About Inappropriately Touching His Sisters
Carson Daly on the TODAY Show
Carson Daly Didn't Want a Big 50th Birthday Party: 'I Really Tried to Hide' (Exclusive)
Jon Hamm The Morning Show Season 3
'The Morning Show' Season 3: See Jon Hamm Join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon amid a Network Shakeup
heather dubrow and taylor armstrong
'RHOC': Tamra and Shannon Down Tequila Shots to 'New Beginnings' as a Feud Brews Between Heather and Taylor
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West
Kim Kardashian Cries and Pleads She'd 'Do Anything' to Get Back the Kanye West She Married