A Woman Was Murdered, with Remains Found in 3 Separate Suitcases — But Police Don't Know Who She Is

South Florida police are still trying to identify the victim of a homicide case that was reported last Friday

Published on July 27, 2023 03:08PM EDT
Police in South Florida recovered three suitcases containing what they believe to be the remains of a woman from the Intracoastal Waterway in Delray Beach last Friday. According to a recent press release, the woman’s identity is still unknown. 

The Delray Beach Police Department (DBPD) said they received a 911 call about a suspicious item in the water along the Intracoastal Waterway shortly after 4 p.m. on July 21, per a CBS report. The first suitcase contained human remains, officers said, and so did the two other pieces of luggage that police recovered from nearby locations soon after.

On Wednesday afternoon, DBPD shared an updated release about the homicide investigation, including a reconstructed image of what the victim may have looked like, rendered by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Forensic Imaging Unit. Police described the woman — who they believe was killed between July 17 and July 20 — as being between 35 and 55 years old and about 5 feet 4 inches, as reported by CBS.

The artist generated portrait shows what the victim may have looked like before she was slain, and also includes a full-body sketch that best depicts the clothing she was wearing when police found her, the release stated. In an updated version of the release, DBPD described the woman as White or Hispanic with possible brown hair and tattooed eyebrows. The full-body sketch portrays the woman in a floral, off-shoulder top and black shorts that land mid-thigh. Police said the brand of the victim's shirt is “Betzabe,” which they said they believe is a Brazilian company. 

“It’s important for the public to know that these reconstructed images are not an exact likeness of the victim or her clothing and are simply the interpretation of the artist,” DBPD added to their release. 

In addition to the artist generated pictures, police released photos of two of the three suitcases they recovered from the Intracoastal Waterway. They described the first as a purple Palm Springs Ricardo Beverly Hills bag, and the second as a green and black polka dot Charlie Sport bag. 

DBPD is currently asking for help identifying the woman, and are also asking anybody who lives along the Intracoastal Waterway to review their personally owned video surveillance cameras during the specified timeframe. 

Anybody with information regarding the case are urged to contact Detective Mike Liberta at 561-243-7874.

