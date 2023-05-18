A Mattress Topper That Adds ‘Just the Right Amount of Softness’ Is 63% Off at Amazon

“It stays fluffy all throughout the night”

By Amy Schulman
Published on May 18, 2023 06:30 AM

If you’re struggling to sleep on an old, hard mattress — but don’t want to invest in a brand-new one — all you have to do is buy yourself a mattress topper

And right now, you can pick up the Homemate Mattress Topper while it’s a whopping 63 percent off at Amazon. Woven out of a polyester material, the mattress topper is super fluffy, breathable, and soft. Even the surface of the topper is soft thanks to the flannel material, so it’s smooth to the touch and super comfortable to lay on. The filling is thick, providing ample support for your body and distributing body pressure throughout, keeping your neck and back aligned while you sleep.   

Thanks to the elastic pockets, the topper can stretch to fit over mattresses as large as 21 inches deep. There’s plenty of circulation due to the material’s ventilation, so you’ll stay cool all night long, wicking away moisture while you sleep. Shoppers can choose from sizes ranging from twin through California king. And when it’s time to wash the topper, just toss it into a machine on the gentle cycle and tumble dry on low.   

Homemate Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

Buy It! Homemate Mattress Topper, $30 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the mattress topper a five-star rating, with users noting that they “cannot wait to get back into bed” in reviews. One reviewer said, “The filling does not flatten out and it stays fluffy all throughout the night,” while another wrote, “This mattress topper adds just the right amount of softness without making us too hot at night.” 

A third user said, “This is the best investment [I] ever made, and I highly recommend it.” They also shared that it’s made a “world of difference” since they used to wake up with bad neck and back pain. They finished off by adding, “If you are waking up to bad pain even after a new bed, may I recommend getting a new mattress topper? And this one to be exact!”

Head to Amazon to get the Homemate Mattress Topper while it’s 63 percent off. 

