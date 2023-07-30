Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Cleaning for Fun’ with This Colorful Cordless Vacuum — and It’s $100 Today

“I use it literally every day”

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo:

People / Amazon

Sure, cleaning the house is never high up on anyone’s list of favorite things to do, but perhaps it can be made a bit more exciting when you’re using a pink vacuum cleaner that you picked up on sale. 

That’s right: The Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes in Barbiecore pink, and it’s been marked down to just $100 at Amazon. The lightweight device weighs just 3.3 pounds and has a 200-watt motor that can hit up to 20,000 pascals of suction power. Users can choose from two modes, standard and maximum, which can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors. 

The vacuum is also outfitted with a seven-layer filtration system that captures 99.99 percent of fine particles (such as allergens and smoke), making it easier to breathe indoors. Another bonus? You can transition the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target hard-to-reach corners and small messes with ease. Attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions and the small brush to handle upholstered items. 

Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100

Amazon Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon

More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting in reviews that they’re “cleaning for fun” with the “life-changing” device. One reviewer wrote, “It is so perfect for my tile floors and area rugs, and it makes cleaning a lot easier and faster,” while another put it simply: “I use it literally every day.”  

A third five-star reviewer wrote, “I was so tired of dragging out my large heavy vacuum and being restrained to the outlets… so I absolutely love that I can just walk around and clean up a mess on the floor with this.” They appreciated that the vacuum is “surprisingly light” and cleaned up cat litter “like a dream.” They finished off by expressing, “I’m an absolute sucker for cute vibrant colors, and the fact that I could live out my princess-Barbie-vacuuming dreams with this is what absolutely sold me.”

Head to Amazon to get the Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $100. 

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Clorox Air Purifier Tout
The Clorox Air Purifier That Pulls Odors, Candle Smoke, and Cat Dander from the Air in My Home Is on Sale
Furniture Outlet Tout
Amazon’s Secret Overstock Outlet Is Filled with Furniture Discounts This Month — Up to 54% Off
KONG AirDog Tennis Ball Set Tout
Dogs ‘Can’t Get Enough Of’ These ‘Durable’ Tennis Ball Toys, and They’re on Sale
Related Articles
Shark Cordless Vacuum Tout
This Cordless Shark Vacuum with ‘Amazing Suction’ Is Just $100 at Amazon Right Now
Cordless Vacuum tout
This Cordless Vacuum That ‘Lasts Longer, Is Lighter, and Cleans Better’ Than a Dyson Is Just $60 at Amazon
Cordless Vacuum
9 Cordless Vacuums That Are 'Just as Good' as Dyson, According to Amazon Shoppers and Our Tests
Best Cordless Stick Vacuums
The 8 Best Cordless Stick Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Upright Vacuums
The 10 Best Upright Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Foppapedretti Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
A Stick Vacuum That Cleans the House in ‘Half the Time’ Is on Sale for Just $130 at Amazon Today
The Best Pool Cleaners, Tested and Reviewed
The 14 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Vacuums under $250, tested by PEOPLE
The 6 Best Vacuums Under $200, Tested and Reviewed
A top pet hair vacuum cleaning a throw rug
The 12 Best Pet Hair Vacuums for Sucking Up Fur, Dander, and Kibble
Best Vacuums of 2023
The 8 Best Vacuums for Hardwood Floors of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
vacuum cleaners
The 13 Best Vacuum Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra
The 7 Best Dyson Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Shark Vacuums
The 8 Best Shark Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Robot Vacuum Tout
This Robot Vacuum Cleaner That ‘Saves a Lot of Time' Is 65% Off at Amazon Right Now
The Best Spring Cleaning Supplies, Tested and Reviewed
We've Tested Hundreds of Cleaning Products — Here Are the 10 You Need for Spring
Car Vacuums
All of These Customer-Favorite Handheld Vacuums Are Under $50 at Amazon Right Now