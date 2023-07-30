Amazon Shoppers Are ‘Cleaning for Fun’ with This Colorful Cordless Vacuum — and It’s $100 Today

Sure, cleaning the house is never high up on anyone’s list of favorite things to do, but perhaps it can be made a bit more exciting when you’re using a pink vacuum cleaner that you picked up on sale.

That’s right: The Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes in Barbiecore pink, and it’s been marked down to just $100 at Amazon. The lightweight device weighs just 3.3 pounds and has a 200-watt motor that can hit up to 20,000 pascals of suction power. Users can choose from two modes, standard and maximum, which can be used on both carpets and hardwood floors.

The vacuum is also outfitted with a seven-layer filtration system that captures 99.99 percent of fine particles (such as allergens and smoke), making it easier to breathe indoors. Another bonus? You can transition the vacuum into a handheld device, allowing you to target hard-to-reach corners and small messes with ease. Attach the crevice tool to clean in between couch cushions and the small brush to handle upholstered items.

Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $100

Amazon

More than 1,100 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, with users noting in reviews that they’re “cleaning for fun” with the “life-changing” device. One reviewer wrote, “It is so perfect for my tile floors and area rugs, and it makes cleaning a lot easier and faster,” while another put it simply: “I use it literally every day.”

A third five-star reviewer wrote, “I was so tired of dragging out my large heavy vacuum and being restrained to the outlets… so I absolutely love that I can just walk around and clean up a mess on the floor with this.” They appreciated that the vacuum is “surprisingly light” and cleaned up cat litter “like a dream.” They finished off by expressing, “I’m an absolute sucker for cute vibrant colors, and the fact that I could live out my princess-Barbie-vacuuming dreams with this is what absolutely sold me.”

Head to Amazon to get the Homeika Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it’s just $100.

