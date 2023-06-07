Courteney Cox’s Favorite Homecourt Products Are on Sale with Our Exclusive Promo Code

Courteney Cox is all about affordable luxury when it comes to home products. The Homecourt founder told PEOPLE her line of aromatic products are “for people who care about their home.”

And if you’re one of them, Homecourt products are even more affordable right now. Until Thursday, June 8, you can use our exclusive promo code PEOPLE20 to save 20 percent on everything on the brand’s website. Stock up on delicious scents for your home in the form of sprays, soaps, and lotions. Or grab one of the candles that made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel and was reviewed by a famous TikTok toddler who gives popular candles a Yes or No rating. (Spoiler: Three out of four Homecourt candles got a resounding, “Yes.”)

Homecourt arrived in 2022, touting beauty products for the home. Whether you’re cleaning your counters, your dishes, or your skin, you can indulge in the same four luxurious scents: Cece is a perfumed fragrance inspired by Cox’s own perfume; Steeped Rose brings the authentic scent of fresh flowers without those powdery sweet notes that appear in most rose-labeled products; Neroli Leaf and Cipres Mint are earthier scents, with notes of citrus and mint respectively, that create serenity in your space.

No matter which fragrance or product you’re drawn to, your home is sure to experience some beautification in both smell and appearance.

Homecourt PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale Deals



Compared to a lot of sprays that simply mask odors, the Homecourt Room Deodorant actually cleans the air using a blend of charcoal, zinc, and yeast to lift and dissolve bad scents. The tall, slender bottle is available in a chic hunter green and blends into most bathrooms or kitchens, while adding a subtle design element. Each of the fragrances add a pleasing atmosphere to any room.

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Room Deodorant, $36 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $45); homecourt.co

Homecourt candles have been the talk of the town — or TikTok, at least — and now you can stock up and get over $50 in savings if you buy one of each fragrance. The picture of minimalism, the candles come in a neutral ceramic jar that can be reused as a mug, vase, or even pen holder, giving it a second life once the 60-hour burn time runs out. Each scent has its own personality that makes for an especially delicious candle aroma.

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Candle, $52 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $65); homecourt.co

Your counters will actually sparkle after cleaning them with the Homecourt surface cleaner. The formula uses cyprus oil and a coconut degreaser to break up residue immediately. Plus, the packaging is so sleek that you’ll want to leave the bottle sitting out on your counter next to your hand wash and cream.

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Surface Cleaner, $17.60 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $22); homecourt.co

These deals are only available for two days as part of the PEOPLE Exclusive Flash Sale, so make sure to checkout before Thursday, June 8 at 11:59 p.m. This event features discounts solely for PEOPLE readers across many of your favorite brands. Score savings on the eye balm Mandy Moore swears by, a plush mattress for your afternoon naps, and the go-to slippers Oprah favors.

And then, give your space a refresh with any of the luxurious products at Homecourt. Shop Cox’s go-to cleaning sponge for just $12, while stocking up on other essentials, like dish cloths, aprons, candle accessories, and a steel tray to display your favorite home care staples — all for 20 percent off.

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Dish Soap, $20.80 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $26); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Hand Cream, $36 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $45); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Hand Wash, $25.60 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $32); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Andrée Jardin Copper Lace Sponge, $12 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $15); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Once Milano Linen Dish Cloth, $24 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $30); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Custom Apron, $40 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $50); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Yamazaki Home Steel Tray, $16 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $20); homecourt.co

Homecourt

Buy It! Homecourt Candle Accessory Duo, $28.80 with code PEOPLE20 (orig. $36); homecourt.co

