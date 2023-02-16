Lifestyle Home Zsa Zsa Gabor's Former Custom Pink Palm Springs Home Lists for $3.8 Million — See Photos The property boasts a bright pink exterior as well as three bedrooms and five bathrooms By Ingrid Vasquez Ingrid Vasquez Twitter Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 16, 2023 01:10 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Paul Harris/Getty; Michael Roth A Palm Springs estate that boasts a bright pink exterior and once belonged to late Hollywood icon Zsa Zsa Gabor and her older sister Magda has hit the market for $3.8 million. Located on top of the luxurious neighborhood of Little Tuscany with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, it features a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and the city. The listing is held by Conrad Miller and Brandon Holland at Avenue 8. Michael Roth The historic interior design features, which were hand-picked by the sisters who occupied the estate for over 30 years, are still preserved on the property. Inside Zsa Zsa Gabor's Former Palm Springs Home, Revamped by New Owners: 'We Have Quite the Legacy to Uphold!' While the sisters occupied the home at different times, its covered veranda leads from a mosaic tile pool area into the home's tall, hand-carved double doors. Michael Roth A sweeping living and dining room features elegant chandeliers, a grand piano, and mirror walls reflecting the California property's views. The flooring contains a tile design in a light shade of gray that complements its purple accents found in the home's sitting area. Remembering Zsa Zsa Gabor's Glamorous Photos Michael Roth While a nearby family and breakfast room offer more views of the property's amenities, including a patio with a fire pit and lower-level artificial turf and desert landscaping, its kitchen contains many of the home's standout pieces. Inside the kitchen are an array of Viking brand appliances suited for any chef, including a 60-inch Range dual oven grill, refrigerator, wine fridge, dishwasher and warming drawer. The eccentric glass cabinetry complements its classic black walls. Michael Roth The primary bedroom suite includes a dressing room, makeup room, sitting room and office. It also includes a bathroom with dual vanities and a shower with a tub. After the Hollywood icon died on Dec. 18, 2016, from a heart attack at age 99, many continue to remember her glamorous lifestyle. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Michael Roth Gabor's husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt traveled to London, then Germany, then Hungary with three-quarters of Gabor's total remains in order to bury them in Budapest in July 2021, nearly five years after her death. "She was first-class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar," von Anhalt told Reuters. "And then we arrived in Budapest. ... That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will. She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here too."