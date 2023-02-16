A Palm Springs estate that boasts a bright pink exterior and once belonged to late Hollywood icon Zsa Zsa Gabor and her older sister Magda has hit the market for $3.8 million.

Located on top of the luxurious neighborhood of Little Tuscany with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, it features a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and the city.

The listing is held by Conrad Miller and Brandon Holland at Avenue 8.

Michael Roth

The historic interior design features, which were hand-picked by the sisters who occupied the estate for over 30 years, are still preserved on the property.

While the sisters occupied the home at different times, its covered veranda leads from a mosaic tile pool area into the home's tall, hand-carved double doors.

Michael Roth

A sweeping living and dining room features elegant chandeliers, a grand piano, and mirror walls reflecting the California property's views.

The flooring contains a tile design in a light shade of gray that complements its purple accents found in the home's sitting area.

Michael Roth

While a nearby family and breakfast room offer more views of the property's amenities, including a patio with a fire pit and lower-level artificial turf and desert landscaping, its kitchen contains many of the home's standout pieces.

Inside the kitchen are an array of Viking brand appliances suited for any chef, including a 60-inch Range dual oven grill, refrigerator, wine fridge, dishwasher and warming drawer.

The eccentric glass cabinetry complements its classic black walls.

Michael Roth

The primary bedroom suite includes a dressing room, makeup room, sitting room and office. It also includes a bathroom with dual vanities and a shower with a tub.

After the Hollywood icon died on Dec. 18, 2016, from a heart attack at age 99, many continue to remember her glamorous lifestyle.

Michael Roth

Gabor's husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt traveled to London, then Germany, then Hungary with three-quarters of Gabor's total remains in order to bury them in Budapest in July 2021, nearly five years after her death.

"She was first-class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar," von Anhalt told Reuters. "And then we arrived in Budapest. ... That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will. She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here too."