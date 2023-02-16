Zsa Zsa Gabor's Former Custom Pink Palm Springs Home Lists for $3.8 Million — See Photos

The property boasts a bright pink exterior as well as three bedrooms and five bathrooms

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 16, 2023 01:10 AM
BEL AIR, CA - JUNE 10: Zsa Zsa Gabor photographed at home on June 6, 1990 in Bel Air, California (Photo by Paul Harris/Getty Images); Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Photo: Paul Harris/Getty; Michael Roth

A Palm Springs estate that boasts a bright pink exterior and once belonged to late Hollywood icon Zsa Zsa Gabor and her older sister Magda has hit the market for $3.8 million.

Located on top of the luxurious neighborhood of Little Tuscany with three bedrooms and five bathrooms, it features a 360-degree view of the surrounding mountains and the city.

The listing is held by Conrad Miller and Brandon Holland at Avenue 8.

Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Michael Roth

The historic interior design features, which were hand-picked by the sisters who occupied the estate for over 30 years, are still preserved on the property.

While the sisters occupied the home at different times, its covered veranda leads from a mosaic tile pool area into the home's tall, hand-carved double doors.

Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Michael Roth

A sweeping living and dining room features elegant chandeliers, a grand piano, and mirror walls reflecting the California property's views.

The flooring contains a tile design in a light shade of gray that complements its purple accents found in the home's sitting area.

Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Michael Roth

While a nearby family and breakfast room offer more views of the property's amenities, including a patio with a fire pit and lower-level artificial turf and desert landscaping, its kitchen contains many of the home's standout pieces.

Inside the kitchen are an array of Viking brand appliances suited for any chef, including a 60-inch Range dual oven grill, refrigerator, wine fridge, dishwasher and warming drawer.

The eccentric glass cabinetry complements its classic black walls.

Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Michael Roth

The primary bedroom suite includes a dressing room, makeup room, sitting room and office. It also includes a bathroom with dual vanities and a shower with a tub.

After the Hollywood icon died on Dec. 18, 2016, from a heart attack at age 99, many continue to remember her glamorous lifestyle.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Photos by Michael Roth: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1LqsSAMtVv1Q6cZlmukIjdS56bwWHdDN4
Michael Roth

Gabor's husband Frédéric Prinz von Anhalt traveled to London, then Germany, then Hungary with three-quarters of Gabor's total remains in order to bury them in Budapest in July 2021, nearly five years after her death.

"She was first-class, she had her own seat and she had her passport, everything there. It was her last trip, she always used to go first class, she had her champagne, caviar," von Anhalt told Reuters. "And then we arrived in Budapest. ... That's what she wanted and that's what she had in her last will. She definitely wanted to be in Budapest because her father is buried here too."

Related Articles
Zsa Zsa Gabor
Zsa Zsa Gabor's Husband Travels to Bury Ashes in Budapest 4½ Years After Death: 'Her Last Trip'
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 06: Madonna visits MDNA SKIN Counter at Barneys New York, Beverly Hills on March 6, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Madonna's MDNA SKIN); castillo del lago When was the image taken - last week Who took the photograph - Jim Bartsch Full credit line – PHOTO CREDIT: JIM BARTSCH/CAROLWOOD ESTATES
Madonna's Former Hollywood Hills Home Lists for $21 Million — See Inside!
Rihanna, house for sale, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
See Inside L.A. Home Formerly Owned by Rihanna, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on the Market for $16.5M
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Ranch Estate for $28.9 Million — See Inside
Reese Witherspoon's former Malibu home
Reese Witherspoon's Former Malibu Compound Hits the Market for $8 Million — See Inside!
Simon Helberg L.A. Home for Sale
'The Big Bang Theory' Star Simon Helberg Lists L.A. Home for $9 Million — See Inside!
Savannah Guthrie tribeca home. credit line - Travis Mark for Sotheby’s International Realty; NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Savannah Guthrie attends the Moet & Chandon Holiday Season Celebration at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Savannah Guthrie Lists Stunning NYC Family Condo for $7 Million — See Inside!
Laura Harrier attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. , Lauren Engel
Laura Harrier Lists Spanish-Style L.A. Home for $3.3 Million — See Inside!
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Bugsy Siegel House for Sale
Historic Beverly Hills Mansion Where Bugsy Siegel Was Murdered Hits the Market for $17 Million
Michael B. Jordan Home for Sale
Michael B. Jordan Lists Los Angeles Home for $13 Million — See Photos Inside
Tom Petty Malibu Home for Sale
Tom Petty's Malibu Home That Inspired Hit Song for Sale for $10 Million — See Inside!
Leslie Jordan Hollywood Home for Sale
See Inside the Only Home Leslie Jordan Has Ever Owned, Listed for $1.8 Million
Steve McQueen property for sale
Steve McQueen's Former Malibu Beach House Is for Sale for $17 Million — See Inside!
Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Home for Sale credit Interior Marketing Group
And Just Like That... Sarah Jessica Parker's Former NYC Penthouse Hits the Market for $5.5 Million
Priscilla and Elvis Presley's honeymoon house; ELVIS PRESLEY, PRISCILLA PRESLEY
Elvis and Priscilla Presley's Honeymoon House Hits the Market for $5.6 Million — See Inside!