A $360 Robot Vacuum That Does the Work for You Is Just $105 at Amazon Right Now
Name-brand robot vacuum cleaners can often cost you a few hundred dollars, but you don't have to spend a lot to snag a device that does the work for you. The Zoozee Z50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is 71 percent off at Amazon, and it's just as powerful as competing brands, according to shoppers.
This robot vacuum cleaner's suction power can reach up to 3,000 pascals, allowing it to effortlessly pick up crumbs, dirt, pet dander, and more. It can be used on both carpets and hard floors, and when it drives across high-pile carpets, it will automatically increase the suction power. Plus, the device can run for up to nearly five hours at a time before heading back to its charging base.
You can control the robot vacuum with a smartphone app, which gives you the option to select settings, cleaning modes, and schedules for when you want the device to operate. And thanks to 26 advanced sensors, including a cliff detection sensor, the bot won't accidentally tumble down a flight of stairs or bump into obstacles while it works.
Buy It! Zoozee Z50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $104.99 (orig. $359.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given the robot vacuum a five-star rating, with many saying in reviews that it makes cleaning the floor "very fast and simple." One user explained, "I just run it while I work and it does the work for me," while another shared: "I love the way this machine cleans."
A third user enthused, "What a powerful little robot vacuum!" While skeptical at first, they ended up being so impressed by the device: "This thing goes in and out of every nook and cranny." They also added, "It never misses any area."
Act fast to snag the Zoozee Z50 Robot Vacuum Cleaner while it's 71 percent off at Amazon
