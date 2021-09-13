The New Girl actress and the Property Brothers star attended the event with Jonathan's twin brother Drew and his wife, Linda Phan

Zooey Deschanel is showing a little love for her leading man!

On Sunday, the New Girl actress, 41, took to Instagram to share a sweet post in honor of her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, 43, being nominated for a Creative Arts Emmy for his HGTV show Property Brothers: Forever Home, alongside his twin brother, Drew. The home reno series was nominated in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category.

"So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY!" Deschanel captioned her post, sharing shots of her and Jonathan smiling before heading to the black-tie event, Jonathan and Drew on stage, and photos of her hair, makeup and accessories.

"A few snaps from our afternoon… thanks to all of these lovely people for making me look and feel fantastic," she added, shouting out her glam team and her dress designer, Autumn Adeigbo.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Deschanel and Jonathan, who have been dating for over two years, attended the awards — which consisted of three ceremonies spread across Saturday and Sunday — with Drew and his wife of over three years, Linda Phan. Jonathan and Drew both shared a photo of the foursome standing beside a life-sized Emmy statue on Instagram.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Jonathan Scott Instagram

"Finally got out of our pjs," Drew captioned his post. "Congrats to the #Emmy winners & nominees! So happy that we get to do what we do with incredible people."

"What a lovely evening with some of my favorite people to celebrate all the hard work it takes behind the scenes to put these shows together," Jonathan captioned his post. "I'm a very lucky fella."

Deschanel commented on Jonathan's post with multiple heart-eye emojis and the message, "You're the best!"

Property Brothers: Forever Home was nominated alongside Antiques Roadshow, Running Wild with Bear Grylls, Shark Tank and Queer Eye for the Outstanding Structured Reality Program award. Queer Eye took home the award.

The Creative Arts Emmys will be broadcast on Saturday, September 18 at 8 pm on FXX.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Zooey Deschanel Instagram

Deschanel and Jonathan first met on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their respective famous siblings in the summer of 2019. Jonathan previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot. They made their relationship public in September of that year, and have been inseparable ever since.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Earlier this month, Jonathan reflected on their romance during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, speaking about finding love on television and joking that he knows he's "dating up" by being with the actress.

"It means I just need to keep raising the bar and keep up with those expectations," Jonathan said with a laugh.

The pair recently went on a romantic Hawaiian vacation, and Jonathan raved about the moments they spent together as a couple.

"There are those times when we feel the need to hold our loved ones even closer. This was a much needed, special trip." Scott wrote in an Instagram post, including selfies of the two and snaps of their tropical views.

jonathan scott, zooey deschanel Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie, and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children. She announced her split from the latter in 2019.