Zooey Deschanel is letting Jonathan Scott know just how much she loves him for his 42nd birthday — and boy is he a lucky man!

The New Girl actress, 40, took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of the couple — who have been dating for seven months — alongside a sweet message to commemorate the special day.

“This amazing person makes me truly happy every single day and fills my life with love and joy. Happy birthday @mrsilverscott!” she captioned the photo, which shows her giving the Property Brothers star a smooch on the cheek. “You are one of a kind wonderful.”

She also shared that the HGTV contractor will have a sweet treat in store for later: “So happy I get to make your birthday cake. 🎂❤️🥰,” she wrote.

Jonathan and his twin brother Drew previously shared with PEOPLE that they are spend their birthday apart, due to the coronavirus pandemic. (And Drew revealed on Instagram that this the first time they've ever done so.) Instead, they’re social distancing at their respective homes with their leading ladies — Jonathan with Zooey and Drew with his wife Linda Phan, 35.

But the group of four are meeting up online for a video get-together. Jonathan even shared that they have “a fun Zoom murder mystery planned” for later in the evening.

This year’s birthday plans are undeniably more low-key than last year’s extravaganza, when the twins brought 20 of their closest friends and family members to the Breathless Cabo San Lucas Resort & Spa in Mexico for six days to ring in the big 4-1.

While there, they had a private Game of Thrones viewing party complete with GOT-themed cocktails, enjoyed outdoor yoga and beach volleyball, treated themselves to a day at the spa and took advantage of the all-inclusive bars and restaurants.

While a birthday at home may not be the follow-up they had hoped for this year, both couples have gotten quite good at using technology to interact with each other and engage with fans.

Jonathan, for one, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a throwback photo of him and Drew with fans, along with a kind message for his “little” brother.

“Happy Birthday to my little brother…by four minutes. I wouldn’t want to be on this life journey with anyone else,” he wrote, tagging Drew. “Looking forward to celebrating our 42 times around the sun soon!

Drew used Instagram to share that Tuesday’s episode of his podcast series, At Home With Linda and Drew Scott, features Zooey and Jonathan as their special guests in honor of the twins’ birthday.

“The number one request we've had from fans on social is when we're going to sit down and chat for the podcast with Jonathan and Zooey!” Drew told PEOPLE. Luckily, he says, “We prerecorded it before any of us knew what was going to happen with isolation.”

According to the Instagram post, the couples discuss “twin stuff, sibling dynamics, first dates, karaoke and falling in love,” and the episode can be found on Drew's website.