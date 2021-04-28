Zooey Deschanel Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Boyfriend Jonathan Scott: ‘I Love You Always’

The HGTV star and the New Girl actress have been dating since August 2019

Zooey Deschanel is showing her boyfriend, Jonathan Scott, some birthday love — and she's not afraid to get a little cheesy!

The New Girl actress, 41, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a sweet post in honor of the Property Brothers star's 43rd birthday, which he, of course, shares with his twin brother and costar, Drew.

"Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," Deschanel joked alongside a photo of Jonathan smiling across the table from her at a restaurant tucking into a bread-and-cheese creation.

"I love you always and in all ways," she continued. "I don't want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I'm the luckiest girl in the world." She closed the caption with three red heart emojis.

"Thank you. You make me the happiest guy in the galaxy," Jonathan replied to Deschanel. "And thank you for supporting my unbridled love of all things fromage!!"

Others got in on the love; Jonathan's twin Drew commented two red heart emojis on the post, while Deschanel's New Girl costar, Hannah Simone, wrote: "Gotta love those British Columbian boys" with a Canadian flag and heart emoji. (Simone's husband, musician Jesse Giddons, is from the Canadian province of British Columbia, much like Jonathan and Drew, who grew up outside of Vancouver.)

"The best!!!!!!!" Deschanel replied to Simone, adding a maple leaf and Canadian flag emoji of her own.

Jonathan Scott, Zooey Deschanel Credit: Stuart Ramson/Shutterstock

Deschanel and Jonathan met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke together. Jonathan previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot and they made their relationship official in August of that year.

Like Deschanel, Jonathan hasn't been shy about making his feelings for his love known on social media, posting heartfelt messages in her honor for both Valentine's Day and her 41st birthday.

"There's a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I'd need a LOT more paper," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing for Valentine's.

In January, for her birthday tribute, Scott wrote: "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve." He also added that the actress was his "favorite person" and fills his "life with so much joy."

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott | Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

When celebrating their first anniversary last summer, Deschanel couldn't stop singing her boyfriend's praises. "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all-around incredible human," she wrote.