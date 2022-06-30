The couple has been dating since August 2019 after meeting on an episode of Carpool Karaoke

Zooey Deschanel Says She Thought Jonathan Scott Ghosted Her in Early Days of Their Relationship

Zooey Deschanel is opening up about the early days of her relationship with Jonathan Scott.

In an interview with Bustle, the New Girl actress and Property Brother star recalled when they first met on Carpool Karaoke in 2019.

After filming the episode, the pair began texting. But Jonathan soon left for a trip in the Rocky Mountains, where he didn't have any phone service. When he didn't give Deschanel a call or text after four days, Deschanel says, she thought he was ghosting her.

"The very first text I sent when I came out of the mountains was a video I recorded to a Canadian country song that she had mentioned to me," he recalled. "She was like, 'Oh, this guy likes me.' And we've literally talked every single day since. It's been the best three years of my life."

Deschanel opened up about the public nature of their relationship to the outlet.

"[Jonathan's] from a different world. I kept my cards close to my chest. But everything about him was kind of out there because people know him," Deschanel said. "I'm like, 'He's so nice, kind, funny and smart, why wouldn't I want to tell everybody?'"

In May, PEOPLE revealed an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, which features the couple talking about how much has changed since their first joint appearance.

"A lot has definitely happened since our last carpool karaoke," Scott says.

"Yeah. Most importantly, we got together," Deschanel responds.

In the video, the couple take a trip down memory lane and looked back at their not-so-discreet flirting while filming with their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, in the summer of 2019.

"Did you watch the last episode? Our first one," Jonathan asks

"Of course! That's our meet cute," Zooey replies.

"Yeah, well, I watched, and I was like, 'Aww…Zooey's flirting.' How cute is that?" Jonathan adds. "Then, it turns out, the producer said I was flirting so bad that they had to cut a lot of it out."

Mostly recently, the couple shared the news of their completed renovation on a five-bedroom Los Angeles home that they purchased in June 2020.

They showed off the newly finished property in the summer issue of Jonathan and Drew's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.).

Now that the colossal design project is done, the couple is relieved to finally settle into their labor of love.