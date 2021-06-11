The New Girl actress is passionate about helping people lead healthier, more sustainable lives, while the Property Brothers star focuses on green energy

Zooey Deschanel Says She and Jonathan Scott Inspire Each Other's Activism: 'We're So Aligned'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are two peas in a pod when it comes to the issues they're passionate about - and Deschanel says they inspire each other to be better every day.

The New Girl star, 41, recently chatted with PEOPLE about how she's been increasing her environmental activism - including co-founding a shopping app called Merryfield to promote access to better-for-you brands - and explained that she and Scott, 43, who she's been dating since August 2019, feed off of each other when it comes to doing good.

"It's really inspiring how passionate he is about green energy and solar power," the actress says of Scott, who starred in, directed, produced and wrote his first-ever documentary film, titled Jonathan Scott's Power Trip, about the subject late last year. "He's always working to try to figure out solutions for those problems, and really wants to support people who are being innovative on those levels."

In fact, their shared passion for the environment is part of the reason they connected so quickly, Deschanel says.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend the premiere of Focus Features' "Emma." at DGA Theater on February 18, 2020 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," she recalls. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

While Scott is passionate about renewable energy, Deschanel focuses the majority of her efforts on helping people lead healthier, more sustainable lives at home, specifically through the products they use and the food they consume.

"I'm a mom, so I'm always concerned about what we are eating and using," the mom of two - who shares son Charlie Wolf, 3, and daughter Elsie Otter, 5, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik - says. "So it's great, because between the two of us we have ended up focusing on two big things that affect our environment."

Deschanel has been very vocal on social media about all the reasons she and Scott are perfect for each other - and it goes far beyond their shared activism.

In April, she took to Instagram with a sweet post in honor of the HGTV star's 43rd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my kind, sweet, wonderful, hilarious, clever, generous, caring, handsome gentleman who sometimes orders pizza and grilled cheese at one meal," Deschanel joked alongside a photo of Scott smiling across the table from her at a restaurant tucking into a bread-and-cheese creation.

"I love you always and in all ways," she continued. "I don't want to seem sappy or hyperbolic but the simple truth is: I'm the luckiest girl in the world."

Deschanel and Scott met in the summer of 2019 while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke together. Jonathan previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot and they made their relationship official in August of that year.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Jonathan Silver Scott/Instagram

Like Deschanel, Scott hasn't been shy about making his feelings for his love known on social media, posting heartfelt messages in her honor for both Valentine's Day and her 41st birthday.

"There's a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I'd need a LOT more paper," he wrote alongside a photo of the pair embracing for Valentine's.

In January, for her birthday tribute, Scott wrote: "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can't celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve." He also added that the actress was his "favorite person" and fills his "life with so much joy."

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott | Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

When celebrating their first anniversary last summer, Deschanel couldn't stop singing her boyfriend's praises. "One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all-around incredible human," she wrote.