Zooey Deschanel Says Boyfriend Jonathan Scott Is a Handyman for Her Parents: 'Really Sweet'

The actress and the HGTV star, who have been dating for two years, talked to PEOPLE about their relationship at the EMA Awards on Saturday

Jonathan Scott has become the designated handyman for girlfriend Zooey Deschanel's family.

On Saturday, Deschanel, 41, told PEOPLE at the Environmental Media Association Awards that Scott, 43, was "the kindest person I know" raving about the many gestures he's done throughout their relationship.

"He does so many kind things for me that it's hard to pick," the New Girl actress said of her boyfriend of over two years. "But he is really sweet to my parents and whenever they have any kind of thing that needs fixing he just goes over and fixes stuff for them, so taking care of my parents."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott arrives at GEARBOX LA on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Property Brothers star chimed in to share that he has no problem being an on-call family repairman because Deschanel has done so many kind things for him as well. He even noted the time she made his father tear up by singing his favorite song, a sweet act that ensured him that she "was in" with his family.

"I think the little things go a long way," Scott explained. "I discovered having been in other relationships in the past, this was the very first time I noticed that all of the love and effort and the things I was doing were being reciprocated and I was like 'What?' So I think I'll hold onto this one."

Deschanel then added, "I'll keep him."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Credit: Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Scott and Deschanel first met on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their respective famous siblings in the summer of 2019. Scott previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in August.

Deschanel, who currently hosts ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game with Michael Bolton, told PEOPLE in August that she admires her boyfriend's passion and environmental activism, looking back on how the two clicked the very first time they met.

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," the actress said. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

Deschanel was previously married to Ben Gibbard, the lead singer of Death Cab For Cutie, and producer Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children. She announced her split from the latter in 2019.