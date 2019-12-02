Zooey Deschanel is selling her Manhattan Beach, California, home following a season full of major life changes.

The New Girl actress, 39, announced in September that she had split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, 47. A week later, she was photographed with her new boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott, 41.

Three months out from both events, the mother of two is making another move: listing her home of nearly two years for $5.975 million with Chad Fahlbusch of NW Real Estate Brokers, according to Variety.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot house features five bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms. Deschanel and Pechenik purchased the property in January 2018 for $5.6 million, the outlet reports. Before that, she bought and sold another place in the same area, picking it up in 2015 for $4.6 million and selling it for $4.7 in 2018.

Jonathan’s primary residence is in Las Vegas, where he and his twin brother and HGTV co-star Drew own a large family compound. Jonathan revealed he also has his own private quarters at Drew and wife Linda Phan’s home in Los Angeles. The brothers recently also purchased the home next door to Drew’s, but Jonathan has denied rumors he plans to move in there.

In September, Deschanel spoke out about the end of her second marriage (she was also previously married to Death Cab for Cutie lead singer Ben Gibbard) in a joint statement with Pechenik.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” a rep for the former couple told PEOPLE. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE at the time that they had actually separated several months earlier. They share daughter Elsie, 4, and son Charlie, 2.

Deschanel and Jonathan were first spotted out for dinner together in L.A. on September 13.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source told PEOPLE of the couple, who met while filming an episode of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke alongside their respective siblings, Drew and Zooey’s sister, Bones star Emily Deschanel.

They’ve since had several high profile outings together, including a taping of Dancing with the Stars, where they shared a kiss while sitting front row.

The stars made their relationship Instagram official in October after a spooky double date at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights with Drew and Linda. Zooey shared a group shot with some of the theme park’s “scare actors” in which Jonathan is holding her in his arms.

Zooey was also recently a guest at a major Scott family event: the over-the-top Las Vegas wedding of Drew and Jonathan’s older brother J.D. to makeup artist Annalee Belle. Guests were asked to where movie-themed costumes to the Halloween ceremony. Jonathan and Zooey dressed as Batman and Catwoman and posed for photos together.

Jonathan had been single for nearly a year and a half before linking up with Zooey. He split from longtime girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in April 2018. Kuznetsov was the development producer at the twins’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment. Jonathan was also previously married to Kelsy Ully. The former couple wed in 2007 and split in 2010.