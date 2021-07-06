Zooey Deschanel & Jonathan Scott Take a 'Romantic' Trip to San Francisco: 'We Make a Great Team'

The New Girl actress and HGTV star have been together since August 2019

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott put their team-building skills to the test and came out victorious!

The HGTV star, 43, revealed on Monday that he and The New Girl actress, 41, had a "wonderful adventure to #sanfrancisco this weekend with my ❤️."

Alongside a selfie with his girlfriend of nearly two years, Scott shared their trip was filled with "steep romantic strolls and yummy food [and] an excessive amount of escape rooms (3 for 3)."

"Safe to say…it was awesome. We make a great team @zooeydeschanel 🥰," the Property Brothers star added.

Deschanel agreed, writing in the comments section, "My favorite team!!! ❤️❤️❤️."

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott | Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

When the Celebrity Dating Game host spoke to PEOPLE last month, she revealed the thing that initially bonded her and Scott after meeting in the summer of 2019 on the set of Carpool Karaoke was their shared passion for taking care of the environment.

"I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," she recalled. "Because we both really care about this one issue, but have different areas that we focus on."

Deschanel added that, as a mom (the actress shares son Charlie Wolf, 3, and daughter Elsie Otter, 5, with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik), "I'm always concerned about what we are eating and using. So ... between the two of us, we have ended up focusing on two big things that affect our environment."

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel | Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Jonathan previously told PEOPLE that "there was chemistry right away" when they met before they made their relationship official in August 2019.

The pair's relationship continues to blossom, from one-year anniversary celebrations to dedicating 2021 to one another.