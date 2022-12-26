Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'

The couple celebrated the holiday with Zooey’s two children Charlie Wolf and Elsie Otter after moving into their new home together

By
Natalia Senanayake
Natalia Senanayake

Published on December 26, 2022 02:41 PM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Spend First Christmas in New Home: 'Love Christmassing with You'
Photo: Jonathan Scott/instagram

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are spending their fourth Christmas together — but in a very special new setting.

The couple celebrated the holidays in their newly renovated Los Angeles home, Park House, with Deschanel's two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7 (whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik).

"Christmas photo dump!" Deschanel, 42, wrote on Instagram, sharing a glimpse at the new abode with photos of the kids in the holiday spirit.

The post also featured a video from a performance of The Nutcracker, as well as a photo of the couple with Jonathan's parents Jim and Joanne Scott at church and another of Deschanel and Scott, 44, posing in front of a mural of Mount Rushmore.

"Hey Zooey…. I love Christmassing with you," Scott wrote on Instagram, sharing the same snap. Deschanel wrote in the comments: "I love Christmasing with you back."

The New Girl actress and Property Brothers contractor first unveiled their completed five-bedroom "dream home" in June in an issue of the HGTV stars' magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal. They celebrated their first Thanksgiving in their new house this past November.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Deschanel revealed that she and Scott are "holiday enthusiasts" and couldn't wait to host Christmas festivities at home.

"Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," she told PEOPLE this month. "We've just moved into a new home, so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala held at Pacific Design Center on November 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

The Elf actress also shared that she loves baking with her kids during the holiday season and that Christmas is her and Jonathan's "favorite time of year."

"I think the best part about Christmas, now being grownups, is just seeing it through the eyes of our kids," she says. "They're really so excited and everything is kind of wonderful."

Deschanel and Scott were tapped to host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' special alongside First Lady Jill Biden. During the special, which premiered on Dec. 11, the trio debuted the historic home's elaborate decorations, including 77 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, approximately 14,865 feet of ribbon and over 83,615 holiday lights.

RELATED VIDEO: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Had "Chemistry Right Away": "We Just Get Along So Well"

Each intricate decoration reflected this year's theme of "We the People" and was made possible by over 150 volunteers and members of the White House Residence staff.

"Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included," Scott, who has dual U.S. and Canadian citizenship, told the first lady during the special. "I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day."

