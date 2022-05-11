Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's Relationship Timeline

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott have been going strong ever since they first linked up while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke back in 2019.

From gushing about their mutual passion for the environment to supporting one another at work, the pair has given fans plenty of sweet updates throughout their romance. In April 2022, the couple shared a sneak peek of the house they spent almost two years renovating together.

Scott opened up about the purchase in an essay for Drew + Jonathan Reveal, calling it their "dream home." (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

"Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," he wrote.

From their Carpool Karaoke introduction to their HGTV debut, here's everything you need to know about Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's relationship.

August 2019: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott meet on the set of Carpool Karaoke

Scott and Deschanel first crossed paths while they were filming the same episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke. Scott and Deschanel were joined by his brother Drew and her sister Emily on the episode, and the pair immediately hit it off. A source told PEOPLE things between the two fell into place quickly, explaining, "They were doing Carpool Karaoke and they had a really fun day."

September 2019: Zooey Deschanel announces her divorce as she and Jonathan Scott spark dating rumors

Soon after she and Scott collaborated on Carpool Karaoke, the New Girl actress announced that she and her husband of four years had separated with plans to divorce. A friend of the couple told PEOPLE at the time that the pair had separated several months prior to the announcement.

A week before the news broke, Deschanel was spotted holding hands with Scott while the two were on a walk. A source confirmed the dating rumors to PEOPLE, saying, "It's new, but they are having a lot of fun together."

October 20, 2019: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott go Instagram official

Scott and Deschanel didn't waste any time confirming their relationship on Instagram. In a coordinated reveal, the couple posted the same photo from Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, where they went on a double date with Scott's twin brother and his wife Linda Phan.

October 31, 2019: Zooey Deschanel attends Jonathan Scott's brother's wedding

Shortly after their Instagram debut, Deschanel joined the Property Brothers star at his older brother J.D.'s Halloween-themed wedding. The two went in character as Batman and Catwoman, with Deschanel sharing photos of their ensembles with the caption, "It's the first time I've ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman."

November 10, 2019: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott make their red carpet debut

Scott and Deschanel stepped out on the red carpet together for the first time at the Critic's Choice Documentary Awards.

Scott spoke to PEOPLE during the date night, sharing that the event celebrated one of their mutual passions. "Yes, it is our first red carpet together because she is also a huge advocate for independent films and documentary films as well," he said. "So, for us to come and be able to support this is very important."

December 2019: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate Christmas together

After penning a sweet Thanksgiving post on Twitter that included a photo of Deschanel alongside the caption, "You bring joy to my life," Scott shared a photo of the twosome showing off personalized Christmas cookies.

A few days later, the couple rang in the New Year together. Deschanel shared a photo of herself and Scott embracing and grinning, captioning the post, "A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie! 🥳 🥰💕"

That same month, Scott told PEOPLE that his relationship with Deschanel is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for him.

April 2020: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott reveal they're quarantining together

Scott and Deschanel found themselves spending a lot of time at home during the spring of 2020. Luckily, the two were able to enjoy that time together, with Scott telling PEOPLE that he was quarantining with the "perfect person."

Deschanel also impressed Scott with her at-home salon skills — the HGTV star admitted his girlfriend of seven months did an "incredible" job coloring his hair.

April 2020: Zooey Deschanel toasts Jonathan Scott on his 42nd birthday

In honor of Scott's 42nd birthday, Deschanel took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend on April 28, 2020, gushing, "You are one of a kind wonderful. So happy I get to make your birthday cake. 🎂❤️🥰"

June 2020: Zooey Deschanel finalizes her divorce

Deschanel and her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik finalized their divorce nine months after the initial filing. A source close to the former couple emphasized to PEOPLE that the former partners were putting their children first, explaining, "They are very private and are excellent parents and love their kids so much and want this to be smooth for them."

August 4, 2020: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate their first anniversary

Scott and Deschanel marked a very sweet rite of passage on Aug. 4, 2020: the anniversary of the day they first met. They each commemorated the occasion on Instagram with written tributes.

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," Deschanel wrote alongside two photos of herself and Scott.

November 2020: Jonathan Scott shoots down engagement rumors

Scott playfully shot down rumors of the pair's engagement while speaking to SiriusXM co-hosts Covino and Rich in November 2020.

As he put it, he doesn't plan on sharing when he's proposing to Deschanel before he actually pops the question. "I'm pretty confident that I will ask my girlfriend to marry me before I tell a reporter," the Jonathan Scott's Power Trip star said.

December 2020: Zooey Deschanel makes her HGTV debut

Deschanel showed up on Scott's HGTV show Celebrity IOU in December 2020. Though the actress admitted she wasn't exactly the best construction partner, it was clear that she was game to play along. Deschanel also joked on the episode that while she admires her boyfriend's work, she would "rather watch him do it from afar … with headphones on."

February 14, 2021: Jonathan Scott celebrates Zooey Deschanel on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day 2021 saw the couple happier than ever, with Scott sharing on Twitter that he would need more than a photo caption to describe just how much he loves the New Girl star. As he put it, "There's a lot to love about this lady right here. To list it, I'd need a LOT more paper."

April 28, 2021: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate his 43rd birthday

Deschanel toasted her boyfriend yet again on Instagram for his 43rd birthday. While explaining that she didn't want to be "too hyperbolic," the singer and actress wrote, "I'm the luckiest girl in the world. ❤️❤️❤️"

June 2021: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott open up about shared interests

In an interview with PEOPLE, Deschanel said that one of the reasons she loves Scott so much is that they both share a passion for the environment. As she put it, their mutual interest in activism helped them cement their connection early on. "I remember actually when we first met, he sent me his documentary and I was like, wow, we are so aligned on this level," she shared.

August 4, 2021: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate their second anniversary

Scott celebrated Deschanel on the second anniversary of the day they met. The Property Brothers star posted a series of photos from the set of Carpool Karaoke in 2019 with the caption, "Who knew that two years ago, walking into the Carpool Karaoke offices, I'd meet you and my life will change forever 🥰."

September 12, 2021: Zooey Deschanel congratulates Jonathan Scott on his Emmy nomination

Deschanel turned out to celebrate Scott when he received a Creative Arts Emmy nomination for Property Brothers: Forever Home. The actress showed her support on Instagram, captioning a photo of the two from the event, "So proud of this handsome man @jonathanscott getting nominated for an EMMY!"

October 2021: Jonathan Scott gushes about Zooey Deschanel's daughter

Scott opened up about how "sweet" Deschanel's daughter Elsie is, telling PEOPLE that the young girl wrote a letter to her senator about an issue that both Scott and Deschanel hold dear: the environment. As he put it, "It was the sweetest thing in the world to know that a 6-year-old wrote a letter to her senator and it was all about waste."

December 2021: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott announce they bought a home together

Deschanel and Scott closed out 2021 by taking a big step together: announcing the purchase of their "forever home."

Scott shared the news in an essay for Drew + Jonathan Reveal, the magazine he and his brother produce together. He described it as, "our dream home, where we'll see the kids grow up laughing and adventuring in the yard, where we'll play host to friends and family."

The pair first closed on the house in June 2020 and immediately started on renovations.

January 2022: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott spend New Year's Eve together

The couple rang in 2022 with Scott's parents, his brother Drew and Drew's wife, Linda. Scott shared a photo of the low-key evening on Instagram, writing, "Brought in NYE with these cool people."

That same month, Scott hosted an "intimate" 42nd birthday party for his girlfriend, inviting only immediate family to the celebration.

March 27, 2022: Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott attend an Oscars party together

