Every Photo We Have of New Lovebirds Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott

The stars have been linked since September 2019
By Andrea Wurzburger
November 06, 2019 03:41 PM

1 of 9

Where It All Began ...

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Deschanel met Scott while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke in August 2019. The two were joined by their respective famous siblings, Emily and Drew. 

2 of 9

A Match Made in Carpool Karaoke Heaven

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

A source told PEOPLE that they started off as friends. “They were doing Carpool Karaoke and they had a really fun day,” the source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

3 of 9

Cozying Up on James Corden's Couch

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Just one week after Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik, she and Scott were spotted hand-in-hand after enjoying dinner together. 

4 of 9

Jumping for Joy

Jonathan Scott/Instagram

Scott captioned a series of photos from the Carpool Karaoke experience, “Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them.”

5 of 9

Dancing Date Night 

Eric McCandless/ABC

The couple was spotted smooching while front row at a taping of Dancing with the Stars on Sept. 30. 

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” a source told PEOPLE. “They bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

6 of 9

Instagram Official

Universal Studios Hollywood

The couple made their relationship #InstaOfficial after a scary double-date night with Scott’s twin brother, Drew, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. 

Deschanel wrote on Instagram, “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios @horrornights#UniversalHHN.”

7 of 9

They Go Together Like ...

zooey deschanel/instagram

Batman and Catwoman! The couple dressed up for Drew’s brother, J.D. Scott’s, Halloween wedding. Deschanel captioned the photos, “It’s the first time I’ve ever been cat-woman escorted to a fancy dress party wedding by Batman. Only for the nuptials of @mrjdscott and @annaleebelle could I be so inspired!”

8 of 9

Property Brother Approved

Eric McCandless/ABC

J.D. Scott said of his brother’s new relationship, “All I’ve ever wanted for my brother is for him to be happy. I’m excited that he’s got someone that’s really great.” 

