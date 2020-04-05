Zooey Deschanel Joins Boyfriend Jonathan Scott for Fun Reading of His Kids' Book

The couples that read together, stay together!

Social distancing has kept brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott physically apart, but the twins and their significant others entertained their fans together in separate readings of their new books.

Zooey Deschanel joined her boyfriend, 41, as well as Drew and his wife Linda Phan to do a live reading from the stars’ Builder Brothers children’s book series.

The livestream reading also came just over a week before the season premiere of Property Brothers: Forever Home, where the pair transform people’s ordinary abodes into dream homes.

Drew and Jonathan Scott

Of course, Jonathan is no stranger when it comes to finding creative ways to stay entertained while at home with the New Girl actress, 40.

“Don’t let our smiles fool you, we both play to win!” he captioned a series of photos last week, which showed off a few of the board games and puzzles the pair have been staying busy with.

“@zooeydeschanel and I have been playing games, making music, and of course doing puzzles,” added Jonathan, who’s also put his love of magic on display — making his new quarterly lifestyle magazine called Reveal float in the air!

Jonathan and Deschanel have been dating since last September after meeting while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, which just aired earlier this year.

“There was chemistry right away,” Jonathan told PEOPLE in January. “I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I’m usually the one who carries the romantic load.”

While singing her praises, he explained why Deschanel is so perfect for him. “She’s a very considerate person, and that’s what I’m looking for. I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is,” he said.

Property Brothers: Forever Home premieres Wednesday, April 15 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.