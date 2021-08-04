Zooey Deschanel Celebrates 2 Years With Boyfriend Jonathan Scott: 'Still My Favorite'

Zooey Deschanel is celebrating two years of romance with Jonathan Scott.

The actress, 41, posted a sweet selfie on Instagram Wednesday showing herself and the Property Brothers star, 43, grinning and posing cheek-to-cheek.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"2 years and still my favorite 😍," she captioned the photo.

Her comments section filled up with messages of congratulations to the happy couple, including a sweet note from Scott himself.

"🥰 I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life 😘," he wrote.

Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott | Credit: Jonathan Scott/Instagram

The two first met on the set of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke while filming a segment with their respective famous siblings in the summer of 2019 and went public in September of that year.

Since getting together, Deschanel and Scott have marked milestones in their relationship for fans to see, celebrating their first New Year together in 2020 with matching Instagram posts.

"A truly Happy New Year with my sweetie! ? ??," Deschanel captioned a photo of herself and Scott, while her boyfriend wrote on his own post, "Once in a lifetime you meet someone who changes everything?"

Jonathan Scott is pictured during arrivals with his girlfriend, actress Zooey Deschanel at the Fourth Annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards in New York, N.Y Fourth Annual Critics' Choice Documentary Awards, Brooklyn, USA - 10 Nov 2019 Credit: Stuart Ramson/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The couple stayed home together for much of last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, with Scott telling PEOPLE in April 2020 that Deschanel was "the perfect person" to quarantine with.

"I'm blown away, it's really been wonderful," he said, adding, "I think we're just taking it one day at a time here and it's a crazy thing nobody would have predicted. But I'm glad that I'm with somebody that I love, and somebody who's so talented."

While Deschanel and Scott enjoyed their quality time at home last year, the couple has been seizing the opportunity to travel this summer, sharing photos from a trip to San Francisco early last month. Scott shared a peek at the getaway on Instagram, captioning his post, "wonderful adventure to #sanfrancisco this weekend with my ❤️."

He added that he and Deschanel enjoyed "steep romantic strolls and yummy food" on their trip, plus "an excessive amount of escape rooms (3 for 3)."

Deschanel, who currently hosts ABC's The Celebrity Dating Game with Michael Bolton, told PEOPLE last month that she admires her boyfriend's passion and environmental activism, looking back on how the two clicked the very first time they met.