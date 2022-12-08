Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Will Host HGTV's 'White House Christmas' Special Alongside First Lady

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are bringing their holiday spirit all the way to the White House!

The couple, who have been together for three years, will host HGTV's White House Christmas 2022 and help showcase all of the stunning holiday decor adorning the historic home this year. First Lady Jill Biden will lead the hosts during the special, which premieres on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Each intricate decoration reflects this year's "We the People" theme, put together by over 150 volunteers and members of the White House Residence staff.

courtesy HGTV

"This year's theme will capture the spirit of America's shared values and the belief in possibility, optimism and unity—a reminder that we are stronger in community than we are apart," a release from the network states.

"Everyone is represented, no matter where they live geographically, myself included," Scott, 44, tells the first lady in the special. "I recently became an American citizen only a few years ago, so it really means a lot to be able to celebrate the rich history that America has to offer, this is an exciting day." (Scott now holds dual U.S./Canadian citizenship.)

Deschanel and Scott will show off the White House's incredible array of decorations consisting of 77 Christmas trees, 300 candles, 12,000 ornaments, 1,600 bells, approximately 14,865 feet of ribbon and over 83,615 holiday lights.

courtesy HGTV

The pair are famously fans of the holidays. Deschanel, 42, who performs as half of the musical duo She & Him, has played Christmas concerts — and Jonathan has even crashed her set.

Most recently, the New Girl alum and Property Brothers star enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner together in their new home in Los Angeles. Scott documented the dat with a sweet post on Instagram.

"Thankful for so much in my life," he wrote. "For FINALLY having our first thanksgiving in our new home. And most importantly…for you Z 😍 for you I'm thankful every day of the year."

courtesy HGTV

Celebrating the holiday in their finished home has been a long time coming, as the two purchased it back in 2020 and have been giving it a complete makeover ever since.

The couple unveiled their finished five-bedroom "dream home" in an issue of Drew + Jonathan Reveal. Even Deschanel's kids, son Charlie Wolf and daughter Elsie Otter (whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik), loved the new home.

"As we pulled up the drive, it just seemed...magical," Scott recalled. "It sat on a little over an acre, and with its lush lawn and massive California sycamores, it looked like a park. Which is why when we first brought the kids by the property, they dubbed it the Park House."

White House Christmas 2022 premieres on Sunday, December 11 at 6 p.m. ET on HGTV.