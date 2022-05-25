The Property Brothers host and New Girl alum met while filming an episode in 2019 and started dating shortly thereafter

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Return to Carpool Karaoke to Relive Their 'Meet Cute'

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel are heading back to where they first met.

The couple will appear on the upcoming season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, nearly three years after they were introduced on the set of the show.

In an exclusive sneak peek of the episode, the Property Brothers star, 44, and the New Girl alum, 42, reveal how much has changed since their first joint appearance on the musical series.

"A lot has definitely happened since our last carpool karaoke," Scott says.

"Yeah. Most importantly, we got together," Deschanel responds.

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Ring in the New Year 2022 Credit: Zooey Deschanel Instagram

The couple takes a trip down memory lane and looks back at their not-so-discreet flirting while filming with their respective siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, in the summer of 2019.

"Yeah. Did you watch the last episode? Our first one," Scott asks.

"Of course! That's our meet cute," Deschanel replies.

"Yeah, well, I watched, and I was like, 'Aww…Zooey's flirting.' How cute is that?" Scott added. "Then, it turns out, the producer said I was flirting so bad that they had to cut a lot of it out."

The couple — who are finishjng renovations on the 1938 Georgian home they purchased together in Los Angeles — also recalls their first date and how real estate played a role in the early days of their relationship.

"Funnily enough, our first real date, Drew and his wife Linda came with us. We had chaperones," Deschanel says.

Scott adds, "We double dated. We did the escape room. We did the karaoke. We did dinner."

"And not even one kiss. Not even a smooch," his girlfriend cuts.

"You had also been talking about how much you love real estate and everything," Scott defends. "I was like, 'Oh, I have this historic home I'm renovating like right over by Drew and Linda's place. I'm like, 'Do you want to tour it?'"

However, the tour didn't go as Deschanel expected.

"Yeah I wanted to tour it. I thought you were going to make a move, but you didn't," she reveals.

"I called the Uber for you and it was literally the world's fastest Uber. It was there in like 30 seconds," he explains. "I was setting up for a nice goodnight. It was fun."

She concludes, "But, you were very sweet. Very, very gentlemanly."

The couple first went public with their relationship in September 2019.

A source told PEOPLE soon after that Zooey and Jonathan became fast friends after meeting for the TV appearance, finding something special between them once they got to know each other better when filming wrapped.

"They were doing Carpool Karaoke and they had a really fun day," the source said at the time. "They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it."

They've been sharing their relationship with fans on social media ever since.

Last August, they marked their two-year anniversary. Deschanel posted a sweet selfie on Instagram showing herself and Scott grinning and posing cheek-to-cheek.

"2 years and still my favorite 😍," she captioned the photo.

Her comments section filled up with messages of congratulations to the happy couple, including a sweet note from Scott himself: "🥰 I knew two years ago that you were gonna change my life 😘," he wrote.

In addition to Scott and Deschanel, the new season of Carpool Karaoke: The Series will feature Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney, Anitta, Saweetie, the D'Amelio family as well as stars from All Elite Wrestling.