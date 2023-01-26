Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Poke Fun at Their Never-Ending Home Renovation on Tiktok: 'It Snowballed'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are sharing a laugh over their lengthy home renovation project.

Deschanel, 43, took to TikTok to poke fun at the design project that has taken her and Scott two years to complete.

In the video, the New Girl alum is seen sitting on the stairs in her newly completed home as she mouths along to a trending audio: "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious."

With white text, she wrote over the video: "When I said the house renovations would only take 3 months." In the caption she added, "It is what it is."

Scott, 44, was quick to respond to his girlfriend's TikTok. Dueting her video, the Property Brothers star jokingly looks defeated as he reacts to the audio of Deschanel's video.

"It snowballed," he wrote in the caption.

The couple, who have been dating since August 2019, first purchased their five-bedroom Los Angeles "dream home" in June 2020.

After years of Deschanel working on the interior design of the property while Scott focused on the construction, the pair finally unveiled the finished project in a June 2022 issue of Jonathan and his twin brother Drew's magazine Drew + Jonathan Reveal.

"It was really hands-on for both of us," Deschanel said in the cover story. "Many Saturdays, we sat searching for the right details to add to this home."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty

Deschanel and Jonathan also wanted to make sure it was a perfect space for her two kids — son Charlie Wolf, 5, and daughter Elsie Otter, 7, whom she shares with her ex Jacob Pechenik — to grow up in.

She added: "This is a house that suits our tastes and needs, aesthetically and functionally. Jonathan is so amazing at figuring that out. He's been doing it for his clients for so long, and now he's done that for us and our family."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE in December, the actress opened up about how excited she was to finally host family in their new home over the holidays.

"Jonathan and I are really looking forward to having a wonderful Christmas with [my kids] and with our families," she told PEOPLE. "We've just moved into a new home so we're so excited to be able to host some of the holiday festivities here."