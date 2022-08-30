Zooey Deschanel Vacations in Wyoming with Boyfriend Jonathan Scott and Kids: 'Wild West with My Herd'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott took a trip to the wild, wild West.

In separate posts from the actress, 42, and HGTV star, 44, they shared a glimpse into a recent vacation to Wyoming.

Scott shared a selfie posed with Deschanel in front of a prairie landscape and big blue skies.

"What beautiful company hiking and riding in such beautiful country," he captioned the photo. "Thank you Wyoming for your hospitality 🥰 Thank you @zooeydeschanel for accepting my 7 day unshaven streak 🤣"

The Property Brothers star also shared the photo from their trip on Twitter along with the message, "Had such a wonderful time in Wyoming. Was it the company or the country….hmmm. Maybe both."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott's vacation. Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

The New Girl alum shared a few more shots from the trip in an Instagram gallery, including one that appears to show her two children, Charlie Wolf, 5, and Elsie Otter, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"A week in the Wild West with my herd 🦌✨," Deschanel captioned the post which she ended with a sweet shot of Scott kissing her on the head.

Zooey Deschanel/Instagram

Earlier this year, the Elf actress shared a photo in honor of Father's Day showing off her big happy family. The post to Instagram showed both her son and daughter as they spent time together with Pechenik and Scott.

In the sweet photo, Charlie sat on Pechenik's shoulder while Elsie sat on Scott's. The children's faces, however, were hidden behind red heart emojis.

"So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives: @jonathanscott and their dad @jacobpechenik," she captioned the Instagram post.

Deschanel and Pechenik have joint custody of Charlie and Elsie following their divorce in 2020.

Deschanel and Scott started dating after meeting while appearing on Carpool Karaoke together alongside their famous siblings — Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, respectively. Earlier this month, the pair celebrated their third anniversary.