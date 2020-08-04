Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Their 1-Year Anniversary with Sweet Tributes

"Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever," Jonathan Scott wrote on Instagram

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott has hit a relationship milestone.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary on Tuesday, each writing a sweet tribute to commemorate their relationship.

"One year ago today I met this kind, caring, hilarious, generous, creative, nerdy, handsome and all around incredible human," Deschanel, 40, wrote on her Instagram alongside two photos of herself and Scott, 42.

"I am so grateful for every smile, kiss, hug, snuggle, laugh, scrabble game, escape room, breakfast, lunch and dinner we share together," she continued. "Even during the weirdest year for humanity I want a million billion more with you. 🥰."

"How time flies when you’re having the best time of your life," the Property Brothers star captioned the clip. "Who would’ve known that exactly one year ago my life would change forever."

He added, "When I count my blessings, I count you twice."

Deschanel and Scott first met last summer while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke together. The pair were spotted on a date in Los Angeles in September and have been inseparable ever since.

Scott told PEOPLE earlier this year that "there was chemistry right away" during their shoot.

“We literally make each other laugh nonstop,” the HGTV host said in January. “I have never been in a relationship where my partner is as romantic as, if not more romantic than, I am. I’m usually the one who carries the romantic load.”

He added of Deschanel, “She’s smarter than me, she’s funnier than me, and she’s cuter than me!”

“She’s a very considerate person, and that’s what I’m looking for. I had said before that the most important thing for me was a sense of humor. But you have to be kind, and she definitely is.”

The couple have also been self-isolating together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In April, Scott told PEOPLE that Deschanel is "the perfect person" to be his social distancing companion.

“I think we’re just taking it one day at a time here and it’s a crazy thing nobody would have predicted,” he said at the time. “But I’m glad that I’m with somebody that I love, and somebody who’s so talented.”

Aside from being a "amazing cook" and a gifted musician, Scott said at the time that the New Girl actress had even helped with giving him a trim and touching up his roots when the salon was closed.

“She cut and colored my hair and did an incredible job,” he admitted, after sharing a photo of his natural gray hair. “Better than I think the salon could do it.”