Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Intimate New Year's Eve 'at 9pm': 'Cool People'

The couple recently revealed that they purchased their "dream home" together in L.A. and are in the middle of a renovation

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott spent some quality time with the Scott family this New Year's Eve!

The New Girl actress, 41, and the Property Brothers star, 43, who recently announced that they are renovating their first home together, both shared sweet snaps of the family get together on their Instagram feeds on Monday, revealing their low-key celebration of 2022.

"Brought in NYE with these cool people," Scott captioned a group shot of him and Deschanel on the couch with his mom and dad, as well as his twin brother Drew and Drew's wife, Linda Phan. (Drew and Phan announced last month that they are expecting their first child together this spring.)

"Just missing JD & Annalee," Jonathan concluded the post, referencing the oldest Scott brother, JD, and his wife, Annalee Belle.

Deschanel shared a cozied-up selfie with Jonathan that shows her hugging him with one hand and holding his head with the other. "Ringing in the New Year at 9pm on NYE," the Celebrity Dating Game host wrote, adding a champagne emoji, a clinking glasses emoji and a yawning emoji.

This is the third New Year's Eve that Deschanel and Jonathan have celebrated as a couple. They began dating in late 2019 after meeting on the set of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and celebrated their two-year anniversary in August 2021.

Late last month the pair announced that they had purchased a home together, sharing the happy news in the latest issue of Drew and Jonathan's magazine, Drew + Jonathan Reveal. (Reveal is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith.)

The couple will share their new Los Angeles property, which they closed on in June 2020 and have been renovating ever since, with Deschanel's two kids — son Charlie Wolf, 4, and daughter, Elsie Otter, 6 — whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

"Eight months into our relationship, I already knew Zooey was the yin to my yang, the PB to my J. We were on parallel paths toward the happiness we'd been seeking our whole lives," Jonathan writes in a heartfelt personal essay for issue #9 of Reveal, which will be on newsstands Jan. 7.

The purchase means that Jonathan, who is originally from Western Canada, moved from his longtime family compound in Las Vegas.

"What I found out very early on is that Zooey loves Los Angeles. Like, love-loves it. She's a native Angeleno, her parents still live in her childhood home, the whole deal," he explains. "I recall thinking, Okay, okay...give me the sales pitch, skeptically, not thinking of myself as an 'L.A. guy.' But the more she showed me her Los Angeles — the parks she went to growing up, the neighborhoods where she made memories with her closest friends — the more I found myself in love with an Angeleno, and with L.A., too."

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott arrives at GEARBOX LA on October 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Though the pandemic and other surprises have caused renovations to take longer than planned, the couple is unfazed and looking forward.