Instagram Official! Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Share Photos from Halloween Date Night

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are getting into the Halloween spirit — and sharing their spooky experience with their fans.

On Sunday, the new couple made their relationship Instagram official after going on a double date with Scott’s twin brother, Drew, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan, to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Both Deschanel and Jonathan shared photos of the couples’ date night where they were surrounded by a group of haunted figures with terrifying masks and bloody chainsaws.

“Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks. @unistudios @horrornights#UniversalHHN,” the New Girl star wrote on Instagram alongside the photo, in which her Property Brothers boyfriend holds her in his arms.

“So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! 😳 @UniStudios@HorrorNights #UniversalHHN,” Scott captioned the same photo. “Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Deschanel and Scott were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in Silver Lake, California, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik.

Later that month, the two were spotted sharing several sweet smooches while seated front row during a taping of Dancing with the Stars.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement.

Image zoom Jacob Pechenik (L) and Zooey Deschanel (R) Michael Tran/FilmMagic

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” the source said of Deschanel’s relationship with Scott at the time.

The following week, a source told PEOPLE that Deschanel was happy about her new romance.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the insider said, adding that after the now-couple met on the set of James Corden’s Car Pool Karaoke, “they bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

However, Scott has yet to meet Deschanel’s children — Elsie, 4, and Charlie, 2, — with Pechenik.

Image zoom Jonathan Scott (L) and Zooey Deschanel (R) Eric McCandless/ABC

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel was drawn to Scott’s “great sense of humor” while appearing on Car Pool Karaoke.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

Before becoming Instagram official, Scott still showed his new girl some social media love with double taps on her pictures and flirtatious comments.

Following the Halloween date night post, the HGTV star left one of his funny comments on Deschanel’s festive photo, writing, “Wait…you didn’t post the pic of you holding me up! 😜.”