Thanks to the sale, the ZonLi cooling weighted blanket is currently discounted by up to 34 percent depending on the size. For example, you can save $20 on a 17-pound queen-size blanket. There are 11 options available in total, with weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds. No matter which you pick, each version of the weighted blanket is made with two layers of breathable cotton and filled with glass beads (there's stitching to keep them evenly distributed). It has more than 14,000 five-star ratings, and customers describe it as "well-made" and "oh so comfortable."