Hot Sleepers Say They Can't Sleep Without This Cooling Weighted Blanket - and It's on Sale for Prime Day
There are just hours left of Amazon Prime Day 2021, but we're still constantly discovering new deals on everything from kitchen appliances to cozy bedding. And one recent find that's worth checking out is this cooling weighted blanket that even hot sleepers swear by.
Thanks to the sale, the ZonLi cooling weighted blanket is currently discounted by up to 34 percent depending on the size. For example, you can save $20 on a 17-pound queen-size blanket. There are 11 options available in total, with weights ranging from 5 to 25 pounds. No matter which you pick, each version of the weighted blanket is made with two layers of breathable cotton and filled with glass beads (there's stitching to keep them evenly distributed). It has more than 14,000 five-star ratings, and customers describe it as "well-made" and "oh so comfortable."
"I sleep hot and prefer to have only one blanket on me," wrote one shopper. "This blanket is good at regulating temperatures and has been enough to keep me plenty warm on cold, snowy winter nights and keep me from overheating on hot summer nights… It's a quality item that I look forward to having a long, restful sleep-filled life with."
Buy It! ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket in Dark Gray, $34.79-$116.79 (orig. $45.99-$145.99); amazon.com
Others note that the ZonLi weighted blanket keeps them from tossing and turning throughout the night, which helps improve their sleep quality. "It really is cooling," another person wrote. "I rarely sweat or get too hot under this blanket, and I cannot sleep without it. It calms me down after one of my uncontrollable panic attacks and helps me relax enough to get some sleep."
If you aren't sure what size to buy, there's a handy chart among the product images that can help you decide. As a general guideline, the brand recommends choosing a blanket that's between six and 10 percent of your body weight.
Don't forget that the sale is available exclusively to Amazon Prime members, but if you're not a member yet, you can easily sign up for a 30-day free trial to get access to this discount (plus so many more members-only deals). You'll also be able to take advantage of special perks like free two-day shipping. And while you're browsing the other Amazon Prime Day deals, you can even get a discount on a duvet cover that's specially designed for these weighted blankets.
Since Prime Day ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PT, you'll have to shop soon if you want to snag this cooling weighted blanket before the price goes back up.
Buy It! ZonLi Cooling Weighted Blanket in Light Grey, $29.99-$85.99 (orig. $39.99-$95.99); amazon.com
