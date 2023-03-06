A Cordless Stick Vacuum That Sucks Up 'Never-Ending Dog Hair' Is 75% Off at Amazon

“Finally, I don't dread cleaning my floors”

By
Mia Huelsbeck is a writer who covers fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, and commerce content. After receiving her A Levels in English Language & Literature, Art History, and Theater Studies, she began her career in marketing while living abroad in London, working with thought leaders worldwide to create articles discussing important health and business topics. Since then, she has continued to hone her craft, writing content around technology, television, marketing, law, and shopping.

Published on March 6, 2023 01:30 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Tout
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

If you find cleaning day to be a source of stress and back pain, it might just be time to try out different cleaning tools, like a cordless stick vacuum cleaner, that will make the job so much easier — even for pet owners.

The ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has everything you need to keep a tidy home, and is equipped to take on every corner of the house. It has a mighty 250 watts of power, 20 kilopascals of suction, and a brushless motor, allowing the vacuum to handle dust, crumbs, and dirt, that seems to live on every surface with ease. Right now, the stick vacuum is 70 percent off at Amazon and thanks to an additional coupon, you can nab the handy device for $150, a whopping 75 percent off in total.

The cleaning device also has a two-in-one roller brush, which doubles down on pesky carpet dirt. The detachable battery gives you up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge, so you have plenty of time to suck up debris without tripping over any pesky power cords. Then, you can put away the vacuum and charge the battery separately.

ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.98 (orig. $599.98); amazon.com

Its LED headlights are a helpful feature, as they illuminate all of the dirt hiding under furniture and in the corners. And, with its four-stage filtration system and high-efficiency filter, the vacuum works to keep the air in the house cleaner, too.

Amazon shoppers can't get over how well this cordless vacuum cleaner works. One shopper said that they "bought this vacuum to keep up with the never-ending dog hair and food" that their pets leave everywhere. They called it a "great product" and said it "picks up everything." Another dog owner wrote, "I love this thing. I have a dog who sheds a lot and lugging around a big vacuum was so much more work. This vacuum is so lightweight and the battery life is really good."

One final five-star reviewer enthused that they have tried out many vacuums, "but this one is a dream." They praised how the cordless vacuum "picks up pet hair, very fine dust, chunky bits, you name it," and concluded, "finally, I don't dread cleaning my floors. I look forward to it!"

If you're still struggling to maneuver your old, heavy vacuum cleaner around, add the ZokerVacuum Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to your cart while it's 75 percent off.

