Amazon told us it was offering its biggest deals in history this week — and so far, it's sticking to its word.

One of the most popular deals we're seeing from the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon's Prime Day-like October sale that's stuffed with Black Friday-level discounts ("early access," get it?), is on a lightweight cordless vacuum. The ZokerLife stick vacuum is an incredible 75 percent off right now, bringing its original price from $600 all the way down to $150.

Amazon

Buy It! ZokerLife 4-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum, $149.98 with Prime (orig. $599.89); amazon.com

The only catch? You need Prime to access this special pricing — after all, the Amazon sale is made for members. Make sure to log into your account to get this deal, and if you don't yet have a Prime membership, sign up for a free trial and make that yearly subscription pay for itself.

And another thing? You should add it to your cart right away, as this vacuum may sell out before the sale ends at midnight PT on October 12.

The ZokerLife cordless vacuum weighs a little over 5 pounds and runs for up to 30 minutes on a single charge. It delivers a powerful 12,000 pa of suction power on hardwood surfaces, picking up dust, dirt, your hair, your dog's hair, and more. The two-in-one roller brush prevents those strands from getting stuck, and the four-stage HEPA filter helps to trap tiny particles rather than blow them around the room.

Detach the motor from the stick and use the included accessories, like a long crevice tool and a soft brush, to clean surfaces like couches, drapes, and car seats. Or leave the floor brush attached and take advantage of its 180-degree swiveling and LED headlights to reach under couches and not miss a thing.

If it sounds like it might actually be fun to use this little purple vacuum, you're not wrong — plus, hundreds of shoppers have left it a five-star rating. "I love this little vacuum cleaner," wrote one of them. "I first vacuumed with my upright and immediately used the cordless vacuum afterwards. It picked up a whole lot of stuff my other vacuum left behind. I like that it's lightweight and cordless for carrying up and down the stairs."

"The headlights make it easy to track dust and debris in dark corners," said another happy reviewer, who called it a "great value." They added, "I can vacuum without bending over killing my back."

Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Deals

Looking for more options on sale at Amazon? Check out these popular stick vacuums before the Prime Early Access Sale is over and Amazon takes these Prime Day prices with it.

Shop More Vacuum Deals at October's Amazon Prime Day

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.