Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Has 'Outstanding Battery Power,' and It's Currently 78% Off
The next time you find yourself tripping over the extra-long cord of your heavy, outdated vacuum, or unplugging and replugging it in constantly so you can hit every room, consider there might be a better way. Cordless vacuums are not only the cleaning tool of the modern era, but new models have even more features than you probably realize, all meant to make your chores easier.
At times, it may seem like switching is an unnecessary splurge, with high price tags on popular models like Dysons. But there is still a way. Enter the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a tool that'll keep your house just as clean, but it's currently 78 percent off on Amazon once you apply a coupon, so it's also budget-friendly.
Equipped with an 80,000 rpm motor, the light and mobile vacuum is also not slacking around when it comes to removing dust. Meanwhile, the upgraded roller brush is better than ever at grabbing hair, dirt, and debris without getting clogged.
Buy It! Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $699.99); amazon.com
The high-efficiency battery allows for 30 minutes of run time, so you can do a full sweep of your floors before reattaching it to the convenient wall-mounted charging station, perfect for saving space.
Bright LED lights on the front of the vacuum illuminate the floors ahead so you don't miss any crumbs. Plus, you can detach the long handle and the device becomes compact and handheld, which is great for getting in close on tighter spaces and small corners. It's the perfect vacuum to cover everything from your carpets to your car.
Reviewers making the switch to this more convenient option with "outstanding battery power" are thrilled. One commented, "I have a big corded upright that I hated to drag out. It is so heavy and impossible to clean things like stairs with. This vacuum has solved that problem and so many more."
Another called the vacuum "lightweight and easy to use" and also noted, "I've had other handheld vacuums and this one seems to have more power than [the] others."
Many reviewers also remark on how versatile it is, with one specifically saying, "We love everything about this vacuum. We mostly use it on our hardwood floors and bathroom tile but it is also great for throw rugs."
Make the switch for yourself; grab the Zoker Cordless Vacuum Cleaner now while it's such an incredible deal on Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum Has 'Outstanding Battery Power,' and It's Currently 78% Off
- This Neck Fan Keeps Shoppers 'Super Cool' During Heat Waves — and You Can Grab It on Sale Now
- Hilary Duff, Kendall Jenner, and More Celebs Are Wearing Birkenstock Clogs, and You Can Get a Pair for $90
- These Best-Selling Apple AirTags Track Your Luggage While You Travel, and They're on Sale Right Now