Amazon Shoppers Are Swapping Dysons for This 'Fast and Efficient' Stick Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 63% Off
Once you've tested out a cordless vacuum cleaner, it's hard to go back to the kind that's bogged down by an unruly and pesky cord. So if you've been searching for a powerful stick vacuum — and didn't want to spend a ton of money — consider the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which is 63 percent off at Amazon right now.
This cordless vacuum cleaner can put out up to 250 watts of power and 20 kilopascals of suction, effortlessly picking up all the dirt, dust, and pet dander scattered across the ground. It's designed with a four-stage filtration system as well as a high-efficiency filter that actually helps clean the air around the house. A 2-in-1 roller brush can be used on both the carpet and hardwood floors, plus the LED headlights illuminate all the dirt hiding under bulky pieces of furniture and other obstacles.
The vacuum can also be converted into a handheld device, weighing just under six pounds. It's the perfect size to clean the inside of the car and pick up small messes, plus it can be used on upholstery. You can swap out the main brush for any of the smaller accessories to help target specific messes around the house.
Buy It! Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 with coupon (orig. $349.99); amazon.com
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given this stick vacuum a five-star rating, noting that it "makes vacuuming a breeze" and is "fast and efficient." One reviewer even wrote: "It cleans as well as the Dyson."
"Totally recommend this vacuum cleaner, especially if you're about to buy the Dyson cordless one, because this is just as good (and a fraction of the price) in my opinion," one five-star reviewer shared. "We have pets so it is super convenient to have a vacuum that is easy to use and has a high suction power." They added, "What surprised me was that it could still suck out some dirt from the rug even though we vacuumed in the morning with our old wired vacuum. Very impressed!"
"I've loved it from the first minute: lightweight, easy to maneuver from tile floor to carpet, absorbs well on the corners, dust, crumbles or pet hair (I have a beagle that sheds a lot of hair)," another user said. "This time I've stayed away from big names like Dyson I had before this one which started to push out dust and [was] not working well on carpet. I highly recommend this Zoker over the other big names!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Zoker 4-in-1 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just $129.99 while this deal lasts.
