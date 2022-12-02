Shoppers Swear by This Space-Saving Holiday Wrapping Paper Storage Box, and It's on Sale for Under $10

Christmas is only a few weeks away! With the holiday season just around the corner, your home will be filled with gifts just waiting to be wrapped (and opened). Whether it's for the holidays or any other special occasion, storing wrapping paper can be a hassle. If you're tired of it cluttering up your closets and craft corner, and sick of pulling wrinkled and flattened rolls out of your current storage solution, then it may be time to invest in a gift-wrapping organizer.

That's where the Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container comes in. This handy organizer can fit up to 14 rolls that are 2.5-inches thick or up to 20 rolls that are 1.5-inches thick. Thanks to its crystal clear, see-through plastic, you can easily find your favorite wrapping paper when you need it. And you're in luck — right now, with double discounts you can get one for just $9.

amazon

Buy It! Zober Wrapping Paper Storage Container, $8.99 with coupon (orig. $10.99); amazon.com

The storage container's zip closure will protect your wrapping paper from pests, dirt, and dust, and its handles make transporting it a breeze. Thanks to its sleek design, the bag adds little bulk, so it can easily be stored under the bed or on the top shelf of a closet, taking up minimal space.

This organizer is so popular that it has accumulated more than 8,500 five-star ratings. One Amazon shopper raved, "This is the perfect wrapping paper storage. It is very roomy and long enough to hold even the really big long rolls of wrapping paper."

Another reviewer said that it takes up hardly any space and finds it "durable and heavy-duty," adding that it's "the best storage for wrapping paper that I've ever used."

Never again will you have to fumble with wrinkled gift wrap! Add this storage container to your cart to keep your wrapping paper in good shape and all in one place.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.