Shoppers Call This Space-Saving Ornament Storage Box the 'Best Holiday Purchase of the Year'

If you're still struggling to store your Christmas ornaments in their original boxes, there's an easier way. Not only are they flimsy, forcing you to wrap breakable decor in paper, but it can be tough to neatly put away any odd-shaped (or differently-sized) boxes, too. Make your post-holiday cleanup less complicated and give yourself the one present you probably didn't get under the tree: the Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Box. Amazon shoppers love it, with one calling it the "best holiday purchase of the year!" and it's currently 15 percent off, dropping it down to just $16.
Packing away Christmas decorations is "a snap" with this ornament storage box. Within the fabric box are 24 adjustable dividers and three cardboard boards that, when laced together, create 3-inch cubbies for individual trinkets. The four-tier design means it can hold up to 64 small to medium ornaments, keeping them safe from scratches and breaking. It also allows you to keep all of your decor in one place whether that's on a shelf in the garage or in the attic.
The storage container has more than 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon, and Multiple shoppers confirm that it's "super sturdy" from the inside out. The exterior keeps its shape thanks to the stackable cardboard dividers, and its non-woven, tear-proof fabric prevents moisture from seeping through and keeps out dust particles and even pesky bugs.
The ornament storage box opens right from the top with a double zipper and comes with two side handles for easy transporting. If you have your ornaments sectioned off based on color or theme — no worries. This ornament storage box has a slot on the front that lets you label what's inside each container. And if all else fails, you can always buy them in different colors! The Christmas storage containers come in four colors, including festive shades like red and green, as well as neutrals like ivory and gray.
"For years, I've kept my ornaments in their original box and stuffed them under the bed or thrown them in the attic," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Now, they are all organized together so that I can easily distinguish them among my other boxes in the attic. The dividers are easy to assemble and the overall organizer is very sturdy. Highly recommended."
"Awesome; [I'm] so glad I purchased it!" wrote another. "This is super lightweight, easy to assemble, and sturdy. I love that you can create the grid any way you like in the box — for my bigger/longer ornaments that can't be folded, I just took one of the dividers out to make one row a double row to fit those ornaments! Such a space saver compared to my old system of random boxes with ornaments haphazardly packed into a plastic bin."
Forget the DIY situation you've been using and opt for this compact ornament storage box that's just $16 on Amazon.
