Nearly 14,000 Shoppers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Topper That Feels Like Sleeping on a 'Big Fluffy Cloud'

Anyone who's ever snoozed on a tough, uncomfortable mattress knows how terrible it can be for your sleep (and back). If you don't have the budget for a new mattress, a quick fix to solve your sleeping woes is to get a comfy mattress topper. And if it has cooling abilities? Even better! One of the best cooling mattress pads on Amazon is the Zinus Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Topper, and it's one that shoppers say feels like sleeping on a "big fluffy cloud."
There's really nothing to its assembly: Just roll the Zinus memory foam mattress topper on your bed and watch it expand. What awaits is "the best sleep EVER," according to reviewers. The topper is made of memory foam and is infused with cooling gel that's designed to keep you comfortable even on the hottest nights this summer.
Buy It! Zinus Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Topper, $28.99; amazon.com
It has an egg crate design — those little dips in the topper — to ensure total body comfort and to distribute your body's weight evenly. The Amazon best-seller also gives you a cradle-like feel that reviewers say "shapes to your body like true memory foam." In addition to the temperature-regulating gel, the topper's peak-and-valley design helps in the cooling department by creating airflow and breathability, unlike other flat memory foam options that tend to absorb and trap heat.
People even say they unroll this on top of their pricy memory foam beds from brands like Tempur-Pedic to get the cooling sensation and added padding. Others say it made their cheap beds feel so comfortable, it feels like a "totally different expensive mattress!" No wonder it has over 13,800 five-star ratings.
"It was like clouds, a warm hug from your mama, a sip of tea on a brisk day, beer at a football game," writes one Amazon shopper. "I don't find it to be warm and I'm a hot sleeper... I'm finally sleeping on the cool side and [feel] extra comfy. Love, love."
Bonus: Shoppers confirm that the gel mattress top is soft to the touch without losing its supportive feel. Depending on how cushiony you'd like the topper to be, choose between 1.5 to 4 inches of thickness for any mattress ranging from twin to king. And this personalization adds cushion for comfort and pain-relief for Amazon shoppers who previously experienced back or shoulder aches.
"This mattress topper has changed my life," writes one shopper. "I've always suffered from insomnia and I'm also prone to wake up during the night with hip pain. Not anymore. This exceeded my expectations. The price was excellent."
To transform your bed into one that feels like luxury, consider getting the Zinus Swirl Gel Cooling Memory Foam Topper that exceeds expectations.
