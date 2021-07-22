Shoppers with Herniated Discs Call This Mattress the Best They've Ever Slept On, and Prices Start at $195

The Zinus Extra Firm Support Plus Hybrid Mattress isn't ideal for those who want a plushy night's sleep — but if you hope to alleviate tension in your joints, it could be your perfect match. It's available in 10- and 12-inch heights, both of which feature tightly packed steel springs beneath two layers of high-density foam, one for firmness and one for comfort. It's all topped off with a quilted microfiber surface that's soft without feeling too cushion-like.