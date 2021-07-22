Shoppers with Herniated Discs Call This Mattress the Best They've Ever Slept On, and Prices Start at $195
A great mattress is one of the most important furniture investments you'll ever make, but contrary to popular belief, it doesn't have to cost thousands. With a bit of research, you'll find plenty of high-quality options for well under $500, one of which shoppers say is a must-have for people with back pain.
The Zinus Extra Firm Support Plus Hybrid Mattress isn't ideal for those who want a plushy night's sleep — but if you hope to alleviate tension in your joints, it could be your perfect match. It's available in 10- and 12-inch heights, both of which feature tightly packed steel springs beneath two layers of high-density foam, one for firmness and one for comfort. It's all topped off with a quilted microfiber surface that's soft without feeling too cushion-like.
If you're concerned about durability, you'll be pleased to know the mattress is made with 10 percent more coils than Zinus's other models, which helps uphold its structural integrity by preventing sagging over time. Prices start at $195 for the 10-inch twin model, which supports a maximum weight of 250 pounds.
Buy It! Zinus Extra Firm Support Plus Hybrid Mattress, $195.34–$406.01; amazon.com
The mattress has earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings, and a whopping 215 reviewers say it's an awesome choice for anyone with chronic pain. Even shoppers with herniated discs rave that they "absolutely love it."
"I have a few spinal fusions and several herniated discs in my back, and this morning was the first morning in a long time I could stand up straight after sleeping all night," said one person, who purchased the 10-inch queen version. "There seems to be little motion transfer so far, which is as important to me as the firmness."
"This is an incredible mattress," another customer wrote of the 12-inch king size. "Every other mattress I have tried sagged in the middle and made my back hurt like crazy. Not this one. It truly is a firm mattress, but it's also super comfortable and after a few nights of getting used to it, my body feels like a million bucks now."
The Zinus Extra Firm Support Plus Hybrid Mattress is fully stocked in all eight sizes on Amazon. When yours is delivered, just take it out of the box, unroll, and allow it to expand for up to 72 hours. Once it reaches its full shape, you could be on your way to the best sleep of your life.
