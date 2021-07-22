This $220 Bed Frame Is 'Amazing Quality' — and One Feature Makes Charging Your Phone at Night Super Easy

We've all been there: You're scrolling on your phone late into the night when, all of a sudden, you realize your battery is about to die. The nearest outlet is too far away or your charging cord isn't long enough, and you have to cut your phone time short. You think to yourself, if only there was a way to have easy phone-charging access straight from your bed. Well, thanks to the Zinus Maddon Upholstered Bed Frame with USB Ports, there is.