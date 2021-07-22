This $220 Bed Frame Is 'Amazing Quality' — and One Feature Makes Charging Your Phone at Night Super Easy
We've all been there: You're scrolling on your phone late into the night when, all of a sudden, you realize your battery is about to die. The nearest outlet is too far away or your charging cord isn't long enough, and you have to cut your phone time short. You think to yourself, if only there was a way to have easy phone-charging access straight from your bed. Well, thanks to the Zinus Maddon Upholstered Bed Frame with USB Ports, there is.
This game-changing bed frame has built-in USB ports on either side of the headboard, so you never have to worry about finding an outlet before climbing into bed. It has a steel frame with wooden slats that don't require a box spring, and it's covered in dense foam padding and woven fabric with vertical stitching. Plus, it's available in sizes twin through king and gray and beige color options
Buy It! Zinus Maddon Upholstered Full Bed Frame with USB Ports, $220; amazon.com
Everything you need to assemble the bed frame, including the headboard, foundation pieces, wood slats, tools, and step-by-step instructions, will arrive at your doorstep in an efficiently packed box within just a few days of your purchase if you have an Amazon Prime membership.
"This bed was super easy to put together," one reviewer wrote. "It took maybe an hour. I love the fabric quality of the headboard. I've been sleeping on the bed for about a month now, and it's very sturdy and quiet. The mattress I have stays in place without slipping around on the slats. This bed is amazing quality and very stylish. I can see it lasting a long time."
A second shopper added, "Great buy! All the pieces came with it. The USB ports both work, and I use them every day. Honestly, this bed is really nice and budget friendly. It is really sturdy. This bed is easy to move as well."
The Zinus Maddon Upholstered Bed Frame really has it all — convenient USB ports, contemporary style, and an affordable price tag. Shop more colors and sizes of the customer-loved bed on Amazon below.
Buy It! Zinus Maddon Upholstered Queen Bed Frame with USB Ports, $225; amazon.com
Buy It! Zinus Maddon Upholstered Twin Bed Frame with USB Ports, $224.90; amazon.com
