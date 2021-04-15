This Bed Frame Adds 14 Inches of Storage Space Under Any Mattress — and Only Takes 20 Minutes to Assemble

Profile Menu
Proper storage is key to keeping your home looking clutter-free, but smaller homes and shared apartments don’t always come with room to spare. Thankfully, a few clever tweaks can help you maximize the square footage you do have. The best-selling Zinus Joseph Platform Bed Frame from Amazon is a simple and smart way to add 14 extra inches of storage space under your mattress — and it costs less than $160 for the queen-size frame.
The platform design comes with a metal frame and wooden slats that are covered in slip-resistant tape to keep your mattress from sliding around. The metal frame is also covered with foam-padded tape to ensure it’s noise-free, even if you’re prone to tossing and turning during the night. The sturdy frame can hold up to 500 pounds, and is compatible with spring, hybrid, and memory foam mattresses. It’s also so supportive, you can ditch your stiff box spring for good.
Buy It! Zinus Joseph Platform Bed Frame, $152; amazon.com
The 14 inches of added space allow you to comfortably store spare suitcases, clothing bins, shoes, and more without sacrificing any additional room in your home. A shopper who’s been sleeping on the frame for six months praises the added storage, writing: “The bed doesn't make a sound and the mattress hasn't budged an inch. There is a ton of storage underneath. I currently have my luggage, a laundry drying rack, two large under-bed storage boxes, and still have plenty of space for my backpacking gear which will be stored under there as well.”
Over 19,800 Amazon shoppers love that the frame is sleek, modern, and provides ample storage space — one even says she’d buy the frame “100 times over” — but they really love that it’s easy to assemble. The bed frame comes with all the parts, tools, and instructions you need to put it together so there’s no guesswork involved.
“Probably the easiest item I've ever assembled in my life,” says one five-star reviewer succinctly. “Took like 20 minutes.”
Another jokes: “This bed frame out-IKEAs IKEA. It exceeded all expectations for being sturdy and easy to assemble.”
Add more space to your bedroom in less time thanks to the sleek, sturdy, and easy-to-assemble Zinus Joseph Platform Bed Frame from Amazon.
