Amazon Prime Members Can Have This Top-Rated Under-$400 Sofa Delivered in Just 2 Days

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
Buying a new sofa can feel like an emotional rollercoaster. There's the high of finding the one you want for a good price, but then you typically have to wait weeks or even months before it actually arrives at your home. If you're looking for a faster delivery window, this top-rated Zinus couch can be at your doorstep just two days after you order it, thanks to Amazon Prime.
The three-person sofa is made from a woven polyester fabric with foam and fiber cushions. It's currently available in two colors with dark wooden legs and curved armrests, and it measures 5.9 feet long, 2.6 feet wide, and 2.9 feet tall. All of the parts and assembly instructions are sent together in one box — and the best part is, you won't need to get out your toolbox to put this sofa together.
Buy It! Zinus Jackie Sofa Couch, $390; amazon.com
"Its modern design is slim, yet comfortable, and it has lots of intuitive features," one reviewer wrote. "The back pillows zip on and off, the back and side pieces use brackets to slide firmly into place, the whole thing can be put together by a single person in minutes without tools, and all the pieces can be stored in the bottom for easy moving from place to place."
Another benefit of this couch is that the simple design means it can easily mesh with a range of interior decor styles. Just add a few throw pillows and a blanket, and it'll instantly become a cozy spot to hang in your home.
"I love this couch so much," a second shopper wrote. "It's PERFECT for my small apartment. It was SO easy to put together, and it feels really sturdy. I love how comfy it is. I love the color. I love the fabric. I love everything about it. It screams 'high quality' for a low price."
The under-$400 price tag and two-day delivery make this sofa simply too good to pass up. Just make sure you're an Amazon Prime member (or sign up for the free 30-day trial), and you can shop the Zinus Jackie Sofa on Amazon below.
Buy It! Zinus Jackie Sofa Couch, $395.49; amazon.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.