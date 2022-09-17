Shoppers Are Calling This $700 Mattress One of Their 'Best Purchases' Ever, and It's 46% Off at Amazon

While there are many things that go into getting a great night's sleep — from soft comfortable bedding to room conditions — the make or break factor tends to be the mattress itself. If you're getting sleep but are never quite comfortable or always still tired, you may be past due for an upgrade.

Mattress purchases can often seem bank-breaking, but right now you can snag a queen-size Zinus Hybrid Mattress for 46 percent off. This Zinus model boasts some serious support for sleepers who never feel like they can settle in properly. The hybrid style combines high density memory foam with heavy gauge springs for a result that's somewhere between the feel of a traditional mattress and a fully memory foam pick. If neither of those have worked well for you, a hybrid mattress may be the perfect balance.

While the mattress is fairly firm, the layer of cushioning memory foam also provides a nice touch of softness that keeps it from feeling too hard and unforgiving. Plus, it's made with more coils than traditional spring mattresses to prevent the bowing effect that's common as mattresses age and go through lots of use.

Amazon

Buy It! Zinus Hybrid Mattress 10-Inch, $381.41 (orig. $700); amazon.com

Though some sizes of the mattress are currently unavailable (but are likely to return soon), the standard 10-inch queen is perhaps the most popular size, and at such a steep discount, you might even be able to snag some new sheets or a blanket to go with it.

Reviewers have overwhelmingly positive thoughts to share about this mattress, and more than 6,000 have left it a five-star rating. One reviewer decreed it, "one of the best purchases I have ever made," while another raved, "I'm in heaven." The same reviewer added, "After two nights, [I'm] sleeping better and more deeply than I have in months."

Others have come back after extended use to share: "My wife and I have had this mattress for over a year now and can say with confidence that it was an excellent purchase — it is still firm and has no sags or dips."

This reviewer even attested to its support for those with pain while sleeping. "After just one week of usage, my lower back pain has all but been eliminated."

Try the Zinus Hybrid Mattress for yourself while it's such a steal, marked down as low as $381 at Amazon.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.