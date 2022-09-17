Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are Calling This $700 Mattress One of Their 'Best Purchases' Ever, and It's 46% Off at Amazon “After just one week of usage, my lower back pain has all but been eliminated” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 17, 2022 02:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon While there are many things that go into getting a great night's sleep — from soft comfortable bedding to room conditions — the make or break factor tends to be the mattress itself. If you're getting sleep but are never quite comfortable or always still tired, you may be past due for an upgrade. Mattress purchases can often seem bank-breaking, but right now you can snag a queen-size Zinus Hybrid Mattress for 46 percent off. This Zinus model boasts some serious support for sleepers who never feel like they can settle in properly. The hybrid style combines high density memory foam with heavy gauge springs for a result that's somewhere between the feel of a traditional mattress and a fully memory foam pick. If neither of those have worked well for you, a hybrid mattress may be the perfect balance. While the mattress is fairly firm, the layer of cushioning memory foam also provides a nice touch of softness that keeps it from feeling too hard and unforgiving. Plus, it's made with more coils than traditional spring mattresses to prevent the bowing effect that's common as mattresses age and go through lots of use. Amazon Buy It! Zinus Hybrid Mattress 10-Inch, $381.41 (orig. $700); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Though some sizes of the mattress are currently unavailable (but are likely to return soon), the standard 10-inch queen is perhaps the most popular size, and at such a steep discount, you might even be able to snag some new sheets or a blanket to go with it. Reviewers have overwhelmingly positive thoughts to share about this mattress, and more than 6,000 have left it a five-star rating. One reviewer decreed it, "one of the best purchases I have ever made," while another raved, "I'm in heaven." The same reviewer added, "After two nights, [I'm] sleeping better and more deeply than I have in months." Others have come back after extended use to share: "My wife and I have had this mattress for over a year now and can say with confidence that it was an excellent purchase — it is still firm and has no sags or dips." This reviewer even attested to its support for those with pain while sleeping. "After just one week of usage, my lower back pain has all but been eliminated." Try the Zinus Hybrid Mattress for yourself while it's such a steal, marked down as low as $381 at Amazon. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.